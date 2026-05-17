Elias Pettersson could witness fourth coaching shake-up of Canucks tenure

Elias Pettersson and the Vancouver Canucks may be in for another change-filled offseason following the disastrous 2025-26 NHL campaign.

Ever since the Vancouver Canucks drafted him with the fifth-overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, Elias Pettersson has been through it all. As of late, however, the joyful moments have been hard to come by, and drama has taken center stage. Heading into the 2026-27 campaign, the trend shows no signs of changing anytime soon.

What’s more, Pettersson could welcome a fifth different head coach during his time in Vancity. According to a report, the Canucks are set to replace Adam Foote, who in turn had taken over after Rick Tocchet’s exit last offseason. Vancouver may already know who its top candidate is. In fact, it’s someone already within the organization.

“We all think that there’s going to be a new coach in Vancouver, and Manny Malhotra makes the most sense,” Jeff Marek said during an appearance on the Sekeres and Price Show.

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Pettersson, Canucks can’t enjoy stability

Last year, the Canucks bet on promoting Foote to the main job. Foote is the fourth different head coach Pettersson has had in Vancouver. If he is indeed fired and Malhotra hired, the 27-year-old center would witness the fourth formal coaching change since he made his NHL debut in 2018.

Elias Pettersson at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game.

So far, Pettersson has been under the instructions of Travis Green, Bruce Boudreau, Rick Tocchet, and Adam Foote. Needless to say, such instability within the club is a recipe for disaster. And there may not be a better word to describe the Canucks’ recent years than that.

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With such seasons strung together, it’s only logical that so much speculation has surrounded the Canucks. Pettersson is constantly under scrutiny, and his future is always up in the air. It starts at the top. Unless Vancouver finds its footing and establishes a clear direction, things will remain the same.

New faces in Vancouver

Perhaps, with the new administration led by general manager Ryan Johnson and co-presidents of hockey operations Henrik and Daniel Sedin, Vancouver finally sees the light at the end of the tunnel. Things must change around town, and the front-office overhaul may only be the first domino to fall.

There wasn’t a single improvement during the 2025-26 NHL season for the ‘Nucks. They finished with the worst record in the league, and as luck would have it, they didn’t even come away with the first-overall pick in the upcoming draft. Selecting first overall could have been a lifesaver for the organization. By no means is picking third a bad position considering this year’s class, but it still hurts.

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However, if the Canucks indeed promote Malhotra to the NHL head coaching job—Malhotra is currently the head coach of the AHL affiliate Abbotsford Canucks—they could form a father-son duo. Manny’s son, Caleb, is considered the top center prospect in the upcoming draft class and could very well be selected by Vancouver with the No. 3 pick.

Caleb Malhotra: Newest Canuck?

If Malhotra (father) becomes the head coach, it may be very telling that Malhotra (son) will be the Canucks’ first selection in the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft. Vancouver changed the trajectory of its franchise in the 1999 NHL Entry Draft by selecting Daniel and Henrik Sedin with the No. 2 and No. 3 picks. Over two decades later—with the Sedins inside the organization again—the Canucks could bet on a family tree once more.

Perhaps it’s the decision that changes the tune, because as things stand, it’s one Pettersson and the rest of the team are growing sick and tired of. Maybe the fourth head coaching shake-up is the charm for the Canucks.

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In a city accustomed to adverse weather year-round, Vancouver has struggled to find a silver lining for a long time. The Malhotras could arrive to change things.