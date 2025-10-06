Trending topics:
Panthers rub salt in wounds with bold Matthew Tkachuk statement engraved on Stanley Cup championship ring

The Florida Panthers included an ode to Matthew Tkachuk’s blunt statement during the championship parade on their recently unveiled Stanley Cup rings.

By Federico O'donnell

Matthew Tkachuk speaks during a press conference
© Steph Chambers/Getty ImagesMatthew Tkachuk speaks during a press conference

Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers go about their business regardless of what others in the NHL think of them. It’s proven to be a recipe for success as they hoisted consecutive Stanley Cups. Now, the franchise in Sunrise is adding insult to injury for opponents with a bold statement etched on the championship rings.

The Panthers are here to take over the NHL. So far, one could say they’ve done an excellent job conquering back-to-back Stanley Cups. Still, the Cats aren’t done. They want more, and with the 2025-26 season set to begin, they are up for the challenge.

On that note, the Panthers are rallying behind the team’s new battle cry, inspired by Tkachuk’s championship parade statement. The bold message is now forever immortalized on the 2025 Stanley Cup rings.

We apologize to no one, reads the inside of the Panthers’ second Stanley Cup championship rings in as many years. Along with the message—which was adapted for parental-guidance reasons—the ring’s interior also features the list of teams defeated en route to the Cup.

Bennett chimes in

Tkachuk is perhaps the best example of what Panthers’ hockey is about. However, fellow forward Sam Bennett could easily be on that conversation, as well. Now, the recently signed center in Sunrise dropped a bold message.

“We earned this. We earned these two rings,” Sam Bennett said, via Jameson Olive on X. “We put in a lot of effort, a lot of hard work. A lot of people don’t like the way we play, but we did the hard work to earn these titles. We’re not apologizing to anyone.”

With their brand-new rings on their fingers, the Panthers will kick off the 2025–26 NHL season against the Chicago Blackhawks at Amerant Bank Arena. The Cats might have to tuck those rings away before hitting the ice, because no team in the league will show them respect just for their new bling. If anything, they are coming for the crown in Sunrise.

