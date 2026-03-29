Sidney Crosby’s status might change after huge update ahead of Penguins vs NY Islanders

Sidney Crosby provided a major boost for the Pittsburgh Penguins ahead of their most important game of the season. One day before facing the New York Islanders, Crosby was back on the ice, skating during practice in what quickly became a welcome sight for a team battling to hold onto a playoff position.

The timing couldn’t be more significant. Pittsburgh enters Monday’s matchup sitting third in the Metropolitan Division with 88 points, just behind the Islanders, who hold second place with 89. With a top-three finish guaranteeing a playoff berth, Crosby’s potential return could dramatically shift the outlook in a head-to-head game with major postseason implications.

The Penguins have struggled with injuries at the worst possible time, including Crosby’s recent lower-body issue that forced him to miss the loss to the Dallas Stars. Getting their captain back, even in a limited capacity, would represent a crucial step as Pittsburgh looks to stabilize during the final stretch of the regular season.

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Will Sidney Crosby play for Penguins vs NY Islanders?

Sidney Crosby might play for the Pittsburgh Penguins against the New York Islanders after what was seen at Sunday’s practice, although his status remains day to day after the loss vs Stars.

The urgency goes beyond the division race. The wild card path is equally crowded, with the Boston Bruins sitting at 90 points and the Columbus Blue Jackets close behind at 87, leaving little margin for error. With only nine games remaining on Pittsburgh’s schedule, every point now carries playoff-level importance.

There was more encouraging news from practice as Evgeni Malkin also returned to the ice after missing the game against Dallas. Seeing both veteran leaders skating reinforced the sense that Pittsburgh is preparing to push all-in for Monday’s showdown.