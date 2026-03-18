Penguins get key Sidney Crosby injury update ahead of NHL playoffs

Sidney Crosby is back with the Pittsburgh Penguins after the lower body injury he suffered during the 2026 Winter Olympics. Ahead of the highly anticipated game against the Carolina Hurricanes, many signs indicated that the veteran was ready.

First, Crosby took line rushes between Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell as if it were a normal day with his usual pairing. Given this, Taylor Haase reported that everything pointed to him returning today.

Minutes later, Evgeni Malkin confirmed to reporters that his teammate was available to face a Stanley Cup contender like the Hurricanes in Carolina. “Guys, he’s back! Crosby is back!”

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Sidney Crosby will play today for Penguins vs Hurricanes

In addition to all these signs, Sidney Crosby said in the locker room that Malkin was indeed right. So, after his injury in the quarterfinals of the 2026 Winter Olympics, the legend is back.

Sidney Crosby and Penguins’ run to the playoffs

Sidney Crosby’s return comes at a key moment in the season. Almost no one expected them to survive a very tough road trip through Carolina, Utah, Colorado, and Las Vegas, but without their star, the Pens remained in a playoff spot. Now, with 15 games left, Sid and Evgeni Malkin will try to fight for another championship.

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