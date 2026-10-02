Red Wings confirm Dylan Larkin’s progress, but trade isn’t the main focus

Detroit Red Wings interim general manager Shawn Horcoff dropped an update on where things stand with Dylan Larkin as the 2026-27 NHL season gets underway.

While Dylan Larkin was the biggest name of the offseason after his trade request from the Detroit Red Wings, not much happened over the summer in the NHL. However, the past few hours have shaken things up.

Not only did head coach Todd McLellan lash out at Larkin amid the drama, but the former captain was also showered with boos by Red Wings fans, and interim general manager Shawn Horcoff has addressed the situation as well.

Indeed, Larkin’s trade out of Detroit could finally occur as the Florida Panthers face injury concerns around top center Aleksander Barkov, but that isn’t where the Red Wings and Horcoff’s minds are at. At least, that’s not what they are openly saying. Instead, all they care about right now is helping Larkin recover from his upper-body injury, the reason Larkin isn’t playing against the New York Rangers.

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“The focus with Dylan now is getting him healthy. He’s making great progress skating with the team,” Horcoff said about Larkin’s injury status, via Detroit Free Press. “We think he’s close, and once he is healthy, our priority is getting him back on the ice. He’s skating with the guys. He’s in a good mood. I think he’s starting to feel better. I talk to him daily. He’s in a good place.”

Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.

No comments on trade rumors

While learning when Larkin could be back in action for the Red Wings is indeed important, that’s not exactly what fans are desperate to find out. Instead, those who have already moved on from the former captain want to know what’s real and what’s not when it comes to the rumor mill surrounding Larkin.

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On that note, however, listening to Horcoff or any front-office member will only bring disappointment to the fanbase. Which is fitting, considering how the past decade has been in Motor City.

“We’re going to, out of respect for the process, and Dylan, and us as well, we’ve agreed to kind of keep that in house, and that’ll be commented on in due time,” Horcoff commented on whether Larkin’s trade request is still standing or if the player walked it back.

Larkin’s mystery prevails

For the time being, fans will remain in the dark, and Larkin will still be treated with hostility during home games at Little Caesars Arena. That last part will likely remain the same even if he changes his mind and decides to stay in his home state.

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