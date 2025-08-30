Trending topics:
Sabres could be close to making a final decision on young Isak Rosen

An insider hinted that the Buffalo Sabres could soon make a final decision regarding their 22-year-old forward Isak Rosen.

By Ignacio Cairola

Isak Rosen of the Sabres
© Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty ImagesIsak Rosen of the Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres are facing a significant dilemma regarding the future of Isak Rosen, their promising forward selected 14th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft. After gaining experience in the AHL, the franchise is debating where he fits best.

Despite his impressive track record with the Rochester Americans in the AHL, Rosen has had limited opportunities in the NHL, appearing in just 15 games with Buffalo, recording one assist and averaging 9:09 minutes of ice time per game.

Rosen’s best performances have come in the AHL, where he accumulated 62 goals and 142 points in 194 regular-season games, in addition to 11 goals and 16 points in 27 playoff games. However, the current Sabres roster makes it difficult for him to break into the top-six forwards.

What will the Sabres do with Rosen?

NHL ignsider Rachel Lenzi of Buffalo News noted that it might be more beneficial for the Sabres to trade him rather than try to fit him among the top six, as it’s unlikely he would surpass any of Buffalo’s current forwards for a top-six spot.

Where could Rosen go?

Some analysts suggest that Buffalo could explore a trade to capitalize on Rosen’s market value. Teams like the Edmonton Oilers, who face uncertainty regarding Zach Hyman’s availability for the start of the season, might be interested in Rosen as a temporary addition to their offensive lineup.

With key players such as Tage Thompson, Jack Quinn, and Dylan Cozens anchoring the offense, another option for the Sabres could be including Rosen in a package deal for a defenseman like Bowen Byram, which could also be an attractive option for Buffalo.

ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola
