NHL News: JJ Peterka shares thoughts on $38.5M Sabres trade ahead of Mammoth debut

JJ Peterka’s move to the Utah Mammoth didn’t wait for free agency. The 23-year-old forward inked a five-year, $38.5 million contract, carrying an average annual value of $7.7 million. Fans in Buffalo were caught off guard, but Peterka had been at the center of trade rumors for months before the deal finally materialized.

Months after the trade, Peterka joined David Pagnotta and Dennis Bernstein on the European Player Media Tour to discuss the transition from the Buffalo Sabres to his new team. His candid reflections offered insight into both the personal and professional side of such a high-profile move.

For Peterka, the change represents more than a contract; it is an opportunity to join a young core poised to make an impact. “Obviously, a little weird at the start. Never gotten through something like that. But, when it all settled, got super excited to get going with a group that’s young and hungry to make a difference. I think I am super pumped since that happened,” he said.

What are JJ Peterka’s feelings following the trade?

Joining the Mammoth shifts Peterka from a young player on a rebuilding roster to a central figure in a team with playoff aspirations. “I have been working really hard and can’t wait to get there with all the guys and get going,” Peterka added, reflecting his eagerness to embrace the challenge.

Can Utah’s youth movement compete with veterans in the Western Conference?

The Mammoth’s youth movement is bolstered by offseason acquisitions like Nate Schmidt and Brandon Tanev, pairing veteran experience with Peterka’s emerging leadership. The blend of skill and potential makes Utah a team to watch in the 2025-26 season.

Looking ahead, Peterka and the Mammoth will aim to prove that a young core, led by a confident and motivated forward, can make an immediate impact on the Western Conference standings.

