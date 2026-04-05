Sidney Crosby clinches historic NHL record in Penguins win vs Panthers

Sidney Crosby added another historic milestone in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers, reaching his 70th point of the season and securing a remarkable NHL record. With a maximum of 70 games available to him this year, Crosby officially clinched his 21st consecutive point-per-game season, extending a level of consistency rarely seen in league history.

The achievement becomes even more impressive when compared to other all-time greats. Wayne Gretzky recorded 19 point-per-game seasons, Gordie Howe finished with 17, and Evgeni Malkin reached 15. Crosby stands alone at the top, reinforcing his reputation as one of the most consistently dominant players the NHL has ever seen.

Beyond the individual accolade, the timing could not be better for Pittsburgh. The Penguins continue to build momentum late in the season, and Crosby’s leadership has played a central role in their recent surge. With the playoffs approaching, his production remains the driving force behind a team that suddenly looks dangerous to make a serious push toward the Stanley Cup.

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Sidney Crosby’s Penguins are ready to clinch a spot in the NHL playoffs

The Penguins are on a roll after an impressive week that has strengthened their position in the Metropolitan Division. They now sit with 96 points in second place, holding a seven-point advantage over the Islanders with just four games remaining. That cushion has significantly improved their playoff outlook.

Crosby’s production during this stretch has helped stabilize the offense while the rest of the roster contributes timely scoring. The 5-2 win over Florida reflected a team playing with confidence, structure, and urgency. As the postseason race tightens, that balance becomes crucial for sustaining momentum.

If the Penguins maintain this level, Crosby’s record-setting season may become more than just a personal milestone. His consistency, combined with the team’s late push, could define Pittsburgh’s playoff hopes and turn a strong finish into a meaningful postseason run.