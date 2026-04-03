Sidney Crosby reacts to Penguins loss vs Lightning as race toward 2026 NHL playoffs tightens

The Pittsburgh Penguins suffered a 6-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, but the defeat did little to erase the progress they made earlier in the week. Wins against the Islanders and Red Wings gave Pittsburgh valuable breathing room in the playoff race, allowing them to absorb the setback without losing control of their position.

Even so, the loss exposed defensive issues that could become costly down the stretch. Tampa Bay capitalized on mistakes, and the Penguins struggled to slow down the Lightning’s offensive push, turning what had been a competitive game into a multi-goal defeat.

Despite the result, the Pens remain in a favorable position toward the Stanley Cup playoffs with only a handful of games remaining. The margin they built earlier in the week continues to keep them on track for a postseason berth.

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Do the Penguins control their playoff destiny?

The Penguins currently sit in second place in the Metropolitan Division with 92 points. They hold a three-point advantage over the Islanders and a four-point cushion over Columbus. With six games remaining and considering their rivals’ schedules, three more wins would likely be enough to clinch a spot in the playoffs.

Sidney Crosby acknowledged the issues that surfaced in the loss while crediting Tampa Bay’s performance. “They’re a good team. We can’t make the mistakes that we made against them. We’ve got to make sure that defensively, we’re stronger. We just have to be better.”

Even after the defeat, the Pens remain in control of their own fate. If the Penguins tighten up defensively and take advantage of upcoming matchups, their recent cushion should be enough to carry them into the postseason without needing help from other teams.