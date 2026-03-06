Sidney Crosby could lose key teammate Pittsburgh traded for earlier on the season

In hopes of helping Sidney Crosby and the rest of the team, the Pittsburgh Penguins made it clear there is no distance they aren’t willing to go. With the NHL trade deadline breathing down their necks, the Pens have reportedly made a bold decision to shop a player that has barely settled in The Burgh.

Stuart Skinner arrived in Pittsburgh via trade from the Edmonton Oilers on December 12, 2025. Not even three months later, he could be packing his bags and heading into a new destination in the NHL.

Perhaps, Crosby and Skinner have already played their last game together, before they even knew it’d be their last. It wouldn’t be the only surprise the captain could get when he returns to the lineup, as reports suggest Crosby could lose a historic Penguins teammate, as well.

According to insider Kevin Weekes, Stuart Skinner’s name has come up in different trade scenarios recently. If the Penguins opt to part ways with their goalie, it would send a confusing message as Skinner has only just arrived.

Stuart Skinner during a break in action

Are the Penguins trading Skinner away?

On the eve of the NHL trade deadline, anything can happen. Rumors are growing wild around the league, and virtually no player is exempt from surfacing in mock trades.

When it comes to Skinner specifically, the move might make sense for the Penguins. Skinner is on an expiring contract and will become an unrestricted free agency in the summer. His play since arriving in Pittsburgh has had its highs and lows, but his inconsistency may be seen as a warning sign for the Penguins heading into the home stretch of the season and perhaps the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Who would take over the net?

If Skinner is traded, though, all signs indicate Pittsburgh will be trading him for a replacement, or ook for one immediately after. If not, the hopes of the Pens will lie on Arturs Silovs‘ glove, blocker, and pads. Although Silovs is on an expiring deal, too, he will become a restricted free agent (RFA). The 24-year-old goalie has been reliable so far, but has made just 10 playoff appearances in the NHL.

Indeed, he went all the way in the Calder Cup Playoffs with the Abbotsford Canucks, but his clutchness in the minors may not translate into the big leagues. Whichever way Pittsburgh heads, Crosby may want to be put on notice beforehand.

