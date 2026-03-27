Sidney Crosby could miss crucial stretch ahead of 2026 NHL playoffs with Penguins after injury vs Senators

Sidney Crosby left the game against the Senators with an apparent left leg injury, creating uncertainty around his availability for the Pittsburgh Penguins’ upcoming schedule. The veteran did not return, and the team has yet to provide an official recovery timeline. With the regular season entering its final stretch, Pittsburgh may opt for caution with the captain.

In the immediate future, the Penguins face a pair of challenging matchups that the legend could miss as a precaution. Pittsburgh will host the Dallas Stars on Saturday before traveling to face the New York Rangers on Monday. While nothing has been confirmed, those two games represent the most realistic short-term window for a cautious approach as the team evaluates Crosby’s condition.

Beyond that stretch, the schedule remains demanding. The Penguins return home to face the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday, then take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday before a pair of matchups against the Florida Panthers. If Crosby needs additional time, this run of games could become increasingly important for Pittsburgh’s playoff positioning.

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Penguins in tight playoff race as Sidney Crosby’s injury adds pressure

Pittsburgh’s situation in the standings makes Crosby’s health even more critical. The Penguins sit in second place in the Metropolitan Division with 88 points, holding just a one-point edge over both the Columbus Blue Jackets and the New York Islanders. With so little separation, any slip during this stretch could quickly alter the divisional race.

The Wild Card picture offers little breathing room as well. The Ottawa Senators remain close with 86 points, while the Detroit Red Wings sit at 84. That limited cushion means Pittsburgh cannot afford an extended slump, especially with several head-to-head matchups against contenders still ahead.

For now, the Penguins’ clearest path to the Stanley Cup playoffs is clinching a top-three spot in the Metropolitan Division. Doing so would avoid the volatility of the Wild Card race, but that margin remains thin. Crosby’s status, even for just a few games, could play a decisive role in how Pittsburgh will navigate the final stretch.