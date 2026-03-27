Sidney Crosby reportedly not wearing brace after leaving Penguins vs Senators game with injury

Sidney Crosby left the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Ottawa Senators with what apparently was a left leg injury. So far, the team has not provided an official update.

However, a report from Josh Yohe gave positive signs about the situation. “He appeared to be walking with no limp following the game. Didn’t appear to be wearing a brace of any kind.”

The Penguins remain in the race to clinch a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs and, over the past month, had already dealt with a previous lower-body injury for Crosby that occurred during the 2026 Winter Olympics.

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What is Sidney Crosby’s injury?

Sidney Crosby reportedly suffered a left leg injury. Importantly, it is not the same area as his previous issue during the 2026 Winter Olympics. So far, there is no official recovery timeline.

How long will Sidney Crosby be out for?

So far, the Penguins have not said how long Sidney Crosby will be out. The only thing known is that they canceled Friday’s practice, which has increased uncertainty surrounding the player. Pittsburgh will play on Saturday against the Dallas Stars.