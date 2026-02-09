Team USA star Matthew Tkachuk takes shot at injured Team Canada player ahead of Olympics

After NHL-wide concern surrounding the ice conditions at the Milan hockey rink for the 2026 Winter Olympics, Matthew Tkachuk is making sure to heat things up. In that context, the alternate captain for Team USA offered a candid assessment of his counterparts on Team Canada.

What initially sounded like rare praise from Tkachuk toward the Canadian team concealed a subtle dig aimed at a Tampa Bay Lightning player who will miss the tournament with an injury.

“[Sam Bennett’s addition to Team Canada] is definitely an upgrade for their team,” Tkachuk stated, via Sportsnet’s Luke Fox. Hidden behind the praise for his fellow Florida Panthers teammate Sam Bennett was a shot at Anthony Cirelli, who was taken off the team due to injury and replaced by Bennett.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Battle of Florida travels to Milan

Tkachuk’s candid statement should come as no surprise—at least to any NHL fan who hasn’t been living under a rock for the past five years. The Panthers and Lightning now feature the league’s fiercest and most electric rivalry, and their matchups are always filled with bad blood.

Matthew Tkachuk skates with the American flag

Advertisement

Tampa Bay and Florida met on the final day of NHL action before the Olympic break. Despite featuring several players bound for the Olympic tournament, neither side held anything back. The game ended in a lopsided 6–1 victory for the Bolts, but the extracurriculars stole the spotlight.

Advertisement

see also Matthew Tkachuk’s net worth: How much money does the Florida Panthers star have?

Both teams combined for a staggering 167 penalty minutes (PIM), including 11 game misconducts—one of which was assessed to head coach Paul Maurice. Needless to say, when the Sunshine State rivals meet, it’s anything but rainbows and sunshine on the ice. On the contrary, the rink seethes with mutual hostility. As Tkachuk settles into the Olympic Village, that animosity remains unchanged—and only intensifies when combined with the Team USA–Team Canada rivalry.

Advertisement