Thomas Chabot sends strong warning to NHL teams after Senators’ win over Ovechkin’s Capitals

Ottawa Senators earned a valuable 5-4 overtime victory over the Washington Capitals, led by Alex Ovechkin, who is closing in on the NHL‘s all-time scoring record. Left wing defenseman Thomas Chabot, who scored the game’s fifth goal, made it clear that his team is poised for big things.

The Canadian Tire Centre witnessed an explosive battle between the Senators and Capitals, with Overchkin taking the spotlight. The veteran Washington forward scored a goal and added two assists to move within 19 goals of Wayne Gretzky’s all-time NHL record of 894.

The Capitals forward scored a wrist shot from the left point on the power play to make it 4-3 in the third period, but the Senators rallied to send the game into overtime and eventually win it when Thomas Chabot scored on his 28th birthday. The Ottawa player could not hide his conviction as he declared after the game against Washington.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chabot’s warning to the rest of the NHL

“We’ve shown that we can battle against any team in this league. And once again, I think that’s another example. Last time they (Capitals) came here, it was a tight game all the way through and they won it in overtime 1-0, so we wanted to get it back from them, and we did it right from the start,” Chabot warned to the rest of the NHL, also sending a strong message to Ovechkin’s Capitals.

Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals reacts after scoring a goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period of the game at Capital One Arena on October 31, 2024.

Advertisement

Chabot’s epic goal against the Capitals

The Senators’ fifth goal came after Shane Pinto won a puck battle on the left boards in the Capitals zone and passed the puck to Chabot, who beat Charlie Lindgren with a low shot. “Just happy to have scored that goal to give us the two points,” stated the scorer of the winning goal for Ottawa.

Advertisement

see also Ranking all 32 NHL teams by social media popularity: Who has the most followers?

Can the Senators fight to go far in the NHL?

The Senators picked up their third straight win by defeating the Capitals on Thursday night to move into third place in the Atlantic Division with 58 points and a 27-20-4 record. Winning in overtime against a tough Washington team is a great morale booster as they head into the next few games before the postseason.