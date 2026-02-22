What happens if Team USA loses, wins or ties vs Canada today in 2026 Winter Olympics men’s hockey gold medal game?

Team USA takes on Team Canada in one of the biggest games of the century. With a gold medal on the line, the Stars and Stripes know it’s all or nothing in Milano Cortina 2026.

Team USA and Canada knew this was coming for a while. As soon as NHL players were allowed to participate in the Winter Olympics, the North American powers became the favorites to compete for gold in Milan. Now, the day has come.

This is what fans have been waiting for. It’s been a long time coming, but Team USA and Canada will step into the ice with a chance to make history.

What happens if Team USA loses?

If Team USA falls to its upstairs neighbors in the gold medal game of the 2026 Winter Olympics, then the Americans will hang a silver medal around their necks. Though an accolade to boast for eternity, it seems too little a reward after everything the team has gone through in the tournament.

Matthew Tkachuk #19 of Team USA

Moreover, losing to Team Canada yet again is the last thing the Stars and Stripes needed in 2026. Team USA fell 3-2 to Canada in the 2010 Vancouver Games, so yet another loss would be tragic for the Stars and Stripes.

What happens if Team USA wins?

In the event of the Americans slaying their demons and taking down Team Canada in the Olympic stage, then Team USA will crown itself the champion. If that happens, Team USA will hoist its third gold medal in Olympics history.

The last time it struck gold was during the 1980 Games in Lake Placcid. It’s been a long time coming, but the Stars and Stripes can now seat at the peak of international hockey. It may not be as memorable as the ‘Miracle on Ice’ but it would still be a remarkable accomplishment for the USA.

What happens if Team USA ties against Canada?

If Team USA and Canada are tied by the end of regulation, then the gold medal game will head to a sudden-death overtime. In the Olympics gold medal matchup, overtime will be decided in a 20-minute 3-on-3 sudden-death overtime. If the game is still tied by the end of it, another period will be played and so on until a team scores and a champion is crowned.

