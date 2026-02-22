Why is Sidney Crosby not playing today for Team Canada vs Team USA in 2026 Winter Olympics gold medal game?

Sidney Crosby’s status remains the biggest question mark heading into the gold medal game between Canada and the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The veteran captain returned to the ice for a recent skate on Saturday, offering hope that he could play. The possibility of Crosby being a game-time decision sparked huge intrigue to an already historic rivalry matchup.

Now, head coach Jon Cooper has officially announced a final decision regarding the availability of the Pittsburgh Penguins legend for the most anticipated hockey game of the year.

Is Sidney Crosby playing today for Canada vs USA?

No. Sidney Crosby will not play in the gold medal game after ultimately being unable to recover sufficiently from his lower-body injury. Despite skating and exploring the possibility of returning, Team Canada’s medical staff and coaching group determined he could not perform at the level required for a championship matchup.

The decision was made with both the team’s immediate competitiveness and long-term considerations in mind. Crosby and the coaching staff agreed that playing at less than full capacity could place Canada at a disadvantage in a fast, physical contest against Team USA.

There is also a broader perspective at play regarding Crosby’s future with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Avoiding further aggravation of the injury protects the veteran star’s long-term health and preserves his ability to continue competing this season in the NHL.

