Argentine forward Julian Alvarez and Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi are among the most valuable players in the Paris Olympics 2024 soccer tournament.

The Paris 2024 Olympics are just around the corner, bringing with them the hopes of countless nations eager to win Olympic medals. While the opening ceremony will be held on Friday, some sports will actually kick off before then due to scheduling.

One such example is soccer, which will star this Wednesday with a Group B match between Argentina and Morocco. The match will feature the tournament’s most valuable player, according to Transfermarkt.com.

The player in question is none other than Julian Alvarez, who is currently valued at €90 million. He is a target for several European giants, including Atletico de Madrid. Precisely, it was Julian Alvarez himself who made a decision regarding his future at Manchester City.

Alvarez is one of four players who were crowned World Cup champions in Qatar 2022 and also recently won the Copa America 2024 in the United States. The other two players over 23 years old who joined him in this tournament are defender Nicolas Otamendi and goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli.

Achraf Hakimi of Morocco reacts during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between Morocco and Portugal at Al Thumama Stadium on December 10, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.

Argentina’s debut will be against their African counterpart, Morocco. This match will feature one of Morocco’s standout players, Achraf Hakimi. The PSG defender is also one of the tournament’s most valuable players, with a market value of €60 million.

Key players to watch in men’s soccer at the Olympics

In addition to Julian Alvarez and Achraf Hakimi, several elite soccer players will also be making their mark at the Paris Olympics 2024, capturing the spotlight throughout the tournament. Here are some of the standout names:

Pau Cubarsi – Spain

Fermin Lopez – Spain

Julio Enciso – Paraguay

Alexandre Lacazette – France

Mohamed Elneny – Egipt

Naby Keita – Guinea

Benjamin Cremaschi – USA

Argentina’s path to the medals

The Argentina national team, led by Javier Mascherano, will begin their quest for the podium this Wednesday against Morocco. A few days later, on Saturday, July 27, they will play their second group match against Iraq. To conclude the group stage, Argentina will face Ukraine in a decisive clash on Tuesday, July 30.