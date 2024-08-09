Breaking, born on the streets of New York, arrives at the Olympic Games. Team USA is ready to show its talent and raise the name of the United States.

Breaking, also known as breakdancing, makes its Olympic debut at Paris 2024 and the Team USA has as its main objective to climb the highest podium. Originating from the streets of New York, this style of dance has evolved into an Olympic discipline, and U.S. representatives seek to honor their roots while competing for the gold medal.

Sunny Choi, one of the four members of the American team, feels a huge responsibility. Born in Tennessee but living in Queens, New York, Choi has been clear in her goal: to bring gold to the city where Breaking was born. The four members of the team have expressed their pride in representing the birthplace of this dance style and their desire to give back to the community.

Breaking at the Olympics is a major milestone for hip-hop culture. The competition will be fierce, with dancers from different countries showcasing their unique skills and styles. The United States, as the cradle of breaking, has an additional responsibility to represent this discipline worthily.

The Olympic dream of the United States

Team USA arrives in Paris determined to win the first Olympic gold medal in breaking. They represent a culture and lifestyle that have evolved from the streets to the world’s biggest stages.

B-Girl Sunny of Team United States competes against B-Girl Vanessa of Team Portugal (not pictured) during the Breaking B-Girls Round Robin Group A on day fourteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Place de la Concorde on August 09, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The pressure on dancers is enormous, but so is the opportunity to bring breaking to a global audience. With their talent and passion, the Team USA hopes to make history and leave an indelible mark on the Olympic Games.