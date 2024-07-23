The USA Basketball team is undoubtedly one of the best in the Paris 2024 Olympics but its legacy began long ago and is still going strong.

Basketball in the Olympics is one of the most watched sports by spectators and even more so when Team USA brings a roster full of NBA stars to the competition, as will be the case this year.

The story of the U.S. men’s basketball team’s legacy begins in Berlin 1936, when the sport was introduced at the Olympics, where they won their first gold medal by defeating Canada, 19-8, in the lowest scoring game in Olympic history. It is currently the country that has won the gold medal the most times in 16 opportunities.

The legacy of the women’s team only began in Los Angeles 1984, when they won their first gold medal in an 85-55 victory over South Korea. They had previously won a silver medal in Montreal 1976, when the sport was introduced to the female branch.

From Los Angeles 1984 to the present, the U.S. women’s team has always been present on the podium at the Olympic Games being the most winner country with 9 gold medals.

Team United States pose for photographs with their gold medals during the Women’s Basketball medal ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The USA Men’s Team in Olympic Basketball

The USA Men’s Basketball Team has long been a dominant force in the Olympic Games, embodying excellence and showcasing some of the greatest talents the sport has ever seen.

From the “Dream Team” of Barcelona 1992, when the U.S. was allowed to select players from the NBA which featured legends like Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, and Larry Bird, to the star-studded rosters of recent years, the men’s team has consistently set the standard for international basketball.

Their journey is filled with unforgettable moments, including the iconic 2008 “Redeem Team” victory in Beijing, which saw the U.S. reclaim its gold medal status after a surprising bronze in 2004. The USA Men’s Team’s legacy is not just about winning, but about inspiring future generations and promoting the sport globally.

The USA Women’s Team in Basketball Olympics

Equally impressive is the legacy of the USA Women’s Basketball Team, which has established itself as a powerhouse in Olympic history. Dominating the courts since their first gold medal in 1984, the women’s team has achieved an unparalleled level of success, including a streak of six consecutive gold medals from 1996 to 2016.

Stars like Lisa Leslie, Diana Taurasi, and Sue Bird have become household names, representing the pinnacle of women’s basketball. The team’s commitment to excellence, teamwork, and sportsmanship has not only brought home gold but has also played a crucial role in advancing women’s sports and inspiring young female athletes around the world.

Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird of Team United States bite their gold medals during the Women’s Basketball medal ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

3×3 Basketball in the Olympics

The introduction of 3×3 basketball to the Olympics in 2020 brought a new, exciting dynamic to the Games, and the U.S. teams quickly made their mark. The fast-paced, high-energy format of 3×3 basketball has captivated audiences and showcased the depth of talent in American basketball.

The USA Women’s 3×3 team, featuring stars like Kelsey Plum and Stefanie Dolson, clinched the gold medal in its inaugural Olympic appearance, setting the tone for future competitions. This addition has not only expanded the opportunities for athletes but also highlighted the versatility and adaptability of U.S. basketball talent.

Gold medalists Kelsey Plum, Jacquelyn Young, Stefanie Dolson and Allisha Gray of Team United States pose on the podium during the medal ceremony for in the 3×3 Basketball competition of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Key scores and results that have shaped U.S. Basketball in the Olympics

Several pivotal moments and key scores have shaped the illustrious history of U.S. basketball in the Olympics. The 1992 Dream Team’s overwhelming victories, such as their 117-85 triumph over Croatia in the gold medal game, set a new benchmark for excellence. In 2008, the Redeem Team’s 118-107 win against Spain in the finals reaffirmed America’s dominance after a challenging period.

For the women’s team, the 1996 Atlanta Games marked a turning point, with a 111-87 victory over Brazil that began their golden era. In 3×3 basketball, the USA Women’s team’s 18-15 win against the Russian Olympic Committee in the 2020 finals underscored their immediate impact on the sport.

These scores and results are more than just numbers; they are milestones in a legacy of triumph, resilience, and unyielding pursuit of greatness, that is likely to continue for many more years.