What happens if LeBron James and Team USA lose vs France in Paris 2024 Olympics basketball?

LeBron James and Stephen Curry lead a stellar roster which should get the gold medal for Team USA in the Paris 2024 Olympics. The comparisons have been inevitable with Michael Jordan and the Dream Team of Barcelona 1992.

Team USA delivered huge wins against Serbia, South Sudan and Puerto Rico in the group stage. Then, after they dominated Brazil in the quarterfinals, the Serbian squad almost sent them home in a spectacular rematch overcoming an 18-point deficit.

Now, in one of the most anticipated games in history, thespectacular legion of NBA players face France with Victor Wembanyama, Rudy Gobert and all the support from thousands of fans. Massive duel at Bercy Arena.

What happens if Team USA lose vs France in Paris 2024 Olympics?

If Team USA lose against France, LeBron James and all his teammates will be officially out of the race to claim a gold medal. The tournament format in Paris 2024 Olympics isn’t long series as it happens in NBA playoffs.

In this scenario, Team USA will get a silver medal in one of the biggest upsets in basketball history. It’s important to remember that, prior to the game, they were 16-point favorites.