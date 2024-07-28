United States face Japan for the Matchday 1 of the 2024 Women's Olympic basketball group stage. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and streaming options readily available.

The United States are set to tip off against Japan in the highly anticipated Matchday 1 of the 2024 Women’s Olympic basketball group stage. Fans nationwide are buzzing with excitement for this electrifying showdown, so make sure to mark your calendars and stay tuned for live updates on tip-off times and streaming options.

The highly anticipated basketball tournament has kicked off, with Team USA emerging as the frontrunner for the gold medal in both the men’s and women’s divisions. The pressure is on as the Americans aim to solidify their status as favorites, needing to back up the hype with stellar performances on the court.

Despite the notable absence of Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, the United States is gearing up for a challenging opener. Their first test comes against Japan, who, while considered the underdogs, are determined to make an impact and potentially upset the mighty Americans in their campaign’s debut.

When will the United States vs Japan match be played?

United States play against Japan the Matchday 1 of the 2024 Women’s Olympic basketball group stage this Monday, July 29, with kickoff slated for 3:00 PM (ET).

United States vs Japan: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch United States vs Japan in the USA

Catch the electrifying 2024 Women’s Olympic basketball showdown between United States and Japan, streaming live on Fubo (free trial) and Peacock. Other options: USA Network.