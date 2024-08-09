USA face Australia in the semifinals of the 2024 Women's Olympic basketball tournament. U.S. fans won’t miss a moment of the action, as kickoff times and streaming options in the USA.

Where to watch USA vs Australia live for free in the USA: Women's Olympic basketball 2024

In the semifinals of the 2024 Women’s Olympic basketball tournament, Team USA will square off against Australia in a highly anticipated matchup. Fans across the country should circle their calendars and keep an eye out for live updates on game times and streaming options to catch all the action.

As anticipated, Team USA has stormed into the semifinals, but they’re far from satisfied with merely reaching this stage. The American squad, widely favored to clinch the gold medal, is determined to live up to their high expectations. They advanced after a challenging 88-74 victory over Nigeria, and now face another formidable test on the road to the championship.

Standing in their way are Australia, a team that is also emerging from a tough battle. The Aussies secured a solid 85-67 win over Serbia, but they face a significantly greater challenge ahead. With both teams coming off intense games, this semifinal matchup promises to be a thrilling clash of elite basketball talent.

When will the USA vs Australia match be played?

USA play against Australia in the 2024 Women’s Olympic basketball semifinals this Friday, August 9th, with the action tipping off at 11:30 AM (ET).

Alanna Smith of Australia – IMAGO / AAP

USA vs Australia: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 PM

MT: 9:30 PM

PT: 8:30 PM

How to watch USA vs Australia in the USA

Get ready for the thrilling 2024 Women's Olympic basketball showdown between USA and Australia. Don't miss a moment of action on USA Network, NBCOlympics.com, or Peacock for the complete viewing experience.