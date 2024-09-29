Trending topics:
Premier League

Manchester United vs Tottenham: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 6

Manchester United will take on Tottenham in the Matchday 6 of the 2024/2025 Premier League. Here's how you can catch all the action, whether on TV or via live stream in your country.

Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United
© IMAGO / SportimageAlejandro Garnacho of Manchester United

By Leonardo Herrera

Manchester United are set to face Tottenham in a highly anticipated Matchday 6 clash of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans can catch all the action live, with broadcast and streaming platforms offering full coverage in multiple regions, ensuring supporters won’t miss a moment of this exciting showdown.

[Watch Manchester United vs Tottenham online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

This Premier League Matchday 6 clash promises to be one of the standout fixtures, as two of England’s “Big 6” rivals square off. Both teams have had underwhelming starts to the season, each earning just 7 points from their first five matches, far below expectations for clubs of their stature.

With both sides eager to climb the table, this showdown carries significant weight for their early-season fortunes. A win here would bring one of these teams closer to league leaders Liverpool, who sit at the top with 15 points after their recent victory over Wolverhampton. A draw does little to help either United nor Hotspurs, so a fiercely competitive battle is expected.

Advertisement

Manchester United vs Tottenham: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 12:30 PM
Australia: 1:30 AM (September 30)
Bangladesh: 9:30 PM
Canada: 11:30 AM
France: 5:30 PM
Germany: 5:30 PM
India: 9:00 PM
Indonesia: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 4:30 PM
Italy: 5:30 PM
Malaysia: 11:30 PM
Mexico: 9:30 AM
Netherlands: 5:30 PM
Nigeria: 4:30 PM
Portugal: 4:30 PM
South Africa: 5:30 PM
Spain: 5:30 PM
UAE: 7:30 PM
UK: 4:30 PM
United States: 11:30 AM (ET)

Dominic Solanke of Tottenham Hotspur – IMAGO / Action Plus

Dominic Solanke of Tottenham Hotspur – IMAGO / Action Plus

Advertisement

Manchester United vs Tottenham: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Canada: fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada
France: Free, myCANAL, Canal+ France, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Premier League, Canal+ Live 2
Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event
India: Disney+, Hotstar, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live
Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3
Mexico: Max TNT Sports
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2 Canal+
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal
South Africa: DStv App, Showmax, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia
UK: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live
USA: Fubo (free trial), NBC Sports, Telemundo, USA Network

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NCAAF News: Steve Sarkisian faces crossroads following impressive performance by Longhorns' Arch Manning
College Football

NCAAF News: Steve Sarkisian faces crossroads following impressive performance by Longhorns' Arch Manning

NCAAF News: Georgia HC Kirby Smart issues strong message after 34-41 defeat to Alabama, Kalen DeBoer
College Football

NCAAF News: Georgia HC Kirby Smart issues strong message after 34-41 defeat to Alabama, Kalen DeBoer

NCAAF News: Kalen DeBoer sends big warning to SEC rivals after win over Georgia
College Football

NCAAF News: Kalen DeBoer sends big warning to SEC rivals after win over Georgia

MLB News: Yankees manager Aaron Boone shares all details on Anthony Rizzo's hand injury
MLB

MLB News: Yankees manager Aaron Boone shares all details on Anthony Rizzo's hand injury

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo