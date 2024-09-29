Manchester United vs Tottenham: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 6

Manchester United will take on Tottenham in the Matchday 6 of the 2024/2025 Premier League. Here's how you can catch all the action, whether on TV or via live stream in your country.

Manchester United are set to face Tottenham in a highly anticipated Matchday 6 clash of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans can catch all the action live, with broadcast and streaming platforms offering full coverage in multiple regions, ensuring supporters won’t miss a moment of this exciting showdown.

This Premier League Matchday 6 clash promises to be one of the standout fixtures, as two of England’s “Big 6” rivals square off. Both teams have had underwhelming starts to the season, each earning just 7 points from their first five matches, far below expectations for clubs of their stature.

With both sides eager to climb the table, this showdown carries significant weight for their early-season fortunes. A win here would bring one of these teams closer to league leaders Liverpool, who sit at the top with 15 points after their recent victory over Wolverhampton. A draw does little to help either United nor Hotspurs, so a fiercely competitive battle is expected.

Manchester United vs Tottenham: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 12:30 PM

Australia: 1:30 AM (September 30)

Bangladesh: 9:30 PM

Canada: 11:30 AM

France: 5:30 PM

Germany: 5:30 PM

India: 9:00 PM

Indonesia: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 4:30 PM

Italy: 5:30 PM

Malaysia: 11:30 PM

Mexico: 9:30 AM

Netherlands: 5:30 PM

Nigeria: 4:30 PM

Portugal: 4:30 PM

South Africa: 5:30 PM

Spain: 5:30 PM

UAE: 7:30 PM

UK: 4:30 PM

United States: 11:30 AM (ET)

Dominic Solanke of Tottenham Hotspur – IMAGO / Action Plus

Manchester United vs Tottenham: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Canada: fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada

France: Free, myCANAL, Canal+ France, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Premier League, Canal+ Live 2

Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event

India: Disney+, Hotstar, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live

Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Max TNT Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2 Canal+

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal

South Africa: DStv App, Showmax, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia

UK: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: Fubo (free trial), NBC Sports, Telemundo, USA Network