Manchester United vs Tottenham: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 6

Manchester United are set to face Tottenham in a highly anticipated Matchday 6 clash of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans can catch all the action live, with broadcast and streaming platforms offering full coverage in multiple regions, ensuring supporters won’t miss a moment of this exciting showdown.
This Premier League Matchday 6 clash promises to be one of the standout fixtures, as two of England’s “Big 6” rivals square off. Both teams have had underwhelming starts to the season, each earning just 7 points from their first five matches, far below expectations for clubs of their stature.
With both sides eager to climb the table, this showdown carries significant weight for their early-season fortunes. A win here would bring one of these teams closer to league leaders Liverpool, who sit at the top with 15 points after their recent victory over Wolverhampton. A draw does little to help either United nor Hotspurs, so a fiercely competitive battle is expected.
Manchester United vs Tottenham: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 12:30 PM
Australia: 1:30 AM (September 30)
Bangladesh: 9:30 PM
Canada: 11:30 AM
France: 5:30 PM
Germany: 5:30 PM
India: 9:00 PM
Indonesia: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 4:30 PM
Italy: 5:30 PM
Malaysia: 11:30 PM
Mexico: 9:30 AM
Netherlands: 5:30 PM
Nigeria: 4:30 PM
Portugal: 4:30 PM
South Africa: 5:30 PM
Spain: 5:30 PM
UAE: 7:30 PM
UK: 4:30 PM
United States: 11:30 AM (ET)
Manchester United vs Tottenham: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Canada: fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada
France: Free, myCANAL, Canal+ France, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Premier League, Canal+ Live 2
Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event
India: Disney+, Hotstar, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live
Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3
Mexico: Max TNT Sports
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2 Canal+
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal
South Africa: DStv App, Showmax, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia
UK: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live
USA: Fubo (free trial), NBC Sports, Telemundo, USA Network