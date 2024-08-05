Spain lifted the 2024 Euros at the expense of England, who have now lost two consecutive Euro Cups back to back, the first being to Italy in 2020. The 2024 Euros marked Spain’s fourth European championship and left England once again continuing their silverware drought.

England, in their rich history in the game, have only won one major title—it was the 1966 FIFA World Cup played at home. For one Premier League player, England’s defeat was music to his ears.

Said player is Cristian Romero, the Argentine defender and FIFA World Cup winner, who also recently took home his fourth title with Argentina in this summer’s Copa America. Romero spoke with ESPN in Argentina and did not hold back his glee that the Three Lions came up short.

Cristian Romero Takes Jab at England

In the interview, Romero stated, “If England won the Euro Final, they would’ve gotten too cocky, and I’d have to have put up with them all year long.” An Argentine calling an English fan “too cocky” seems a bit of a stretch, but for Romero, seeing England lose is just what the doctor ordered.

As for Romero and Tottenham, they begin the new Premier League season Monday, August 19th, against Leicester City. Spurs will be hoping to finally get over the hump and challenge for the Premier League crown and take home some silverware.