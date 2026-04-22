Where to watch Burnley vs Manchester City live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Burnley square off with Manchester City in a Matchday 34 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Burnley vs Manchester City online in the US on DirecTV Stream]

It’s a high-stakes clash with major implications at both ends of the table as Manchester City look to keep the pressure on Arsenal after a statement win that pulled them within three points of the summit—with a game still in hand.

Pep Guardiola’s side now has a golden opportunity to capitalize against Burnley, one of the league’s bottom dwellers. But Burnley, clinging to faint survival hopes, won’t roll over—knowing anything less than a perfect finish likely seals their fate.

Advertisement

When will the Burnley vs Manchester City match be played?

Burnley take on Manchester City this Wednesday, April 22, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 34. Kickoff is set for 3:00 PM (ET).

Marcus Edwards of Burnley – Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Burnley vs Manchester City: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Burnley vs Manchester City in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Burnley and Manchester City the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: Sling Blue, USA Network, Universo and Hulu + Live TV.