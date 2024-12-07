Trending topics:
Where to watch Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Manchester United receive Nottingham Forest in a Matchday 15 showdown in the 2024/2025 Premier League. Find out here how to catch the game, with kickoff times and broadcast information available for both television and streaming platforms.

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United
© IMAGO / Paul MarriottBruno Fernandes of Manchester United

By Leonardo Herrera

Manchester United will face off against Nottingham Forest in a Matchday 15 showdown of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans in the USA can catch every moment of the action with a variety of broadcast and streaming options available. Here’s a breakdown of kickoff times and how to watch.

[Watch Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest online in the US on Fubo]

Nottingham Forest and Manchester United face off in a pivotal clash as both teams aim to rebound from tough losses on the previous Matchday. Forest fell 3-0 to Manchester City, a result that came as little surprise given City’s dominance, though Forest’s lack of resistance disappointed fans.

On the other hand, Manchester United’s 2-0 defeat to Arsenal highlighted their ongoing struggles this season, where poor performances have outnumbered positive ones. With both sides desperate to regain form and cup qualification spots on the line, this matchup sets the stage for a high-stakes showdown.

When will the Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest match be played?

Manchester United take on Nottingham Forest this Saturday, December 7, for the 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 15. Kickoff is set for 12:30 PM (ET).

Taiwo Awoniyi of Nottingham Forest – IMAGO / Action Plus

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

How to watch Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024/2025 Premier League clash between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest in the USA on Fubo. Other options: NBC, Universo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Peacock Premium.

