Why is Man City vs Crystal Palace not being played today, Mar. 21, on 2025-26 Premier League Matchday 31?

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace is not being played today, March 21, because the match has been officially postponed due to Pep Guardiola team’s involvement in the 2026 EFL Cup final against Arsenal.

The Premier League fixture, originally scheduled for Matchday 31 at the Etihad Stadium, was moved to a later date to accommodate Manchester City’s appearance in the domestic cup final just one day later.

The scheduling conflict stems from their run in the cup, where Guardiola’s side secured a spot in the final after advancing through the semifinals. The postponement could also impact the title race and the qualification picture.

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When will Manchester City vs Crystal Palace be played?

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace has been postponed and will be played at a later date, which has not yet been officially confirmed. The Premier League fixture has been moved and is currently listed as “date to be confirmed”.

Haaland of Man City looks on before a 2026 UEFA Champions League match (Source: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

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Because of the tight calendar, the most likely scenario is that the match will be rescheduled into a midweek window, potentially creating a “Double Gameweek” for both clubs.

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For Manchester City, this could mean playing two league matches in the same week during the run-in, something that often has major implications for the title race. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace could also benefit from an extra opportunity to pick up points later in the campaign.