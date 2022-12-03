Brazil will take on South Korea in the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Check out how to watch or live stream free this clash in the US, match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

The round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup has this one probably as the most uneven game of all since Brazil will go up against South Korea at Stadium 974. Read along to know more about the teams, match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you live in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m).

Brazil were definitely one of the luckiest teams in the first round. They did their job winning the group, although they received a big help from other results to make their path easier. This match could have been against Uruguay or Ghana, but they will be facing this opponent thanks to a late game-winner from them. The Brazilians lost vs Cameroon, though they were already qualified.

South Korea was the surprise squad finishing in the second place of group H. They didn’t have great performances in the tournament, with just a tie vs the Uruguayans and a loss to the Ghanaians. That left them with one point going into the end of the round. However, they took advantage of Portugal’s relaxation and beat the Portuguese in the aggregate. Having scored more goals was the tiebreaker that sent the South Koreans here.

Brazil vs South Korea: Match Information

Date: Monday, December 5, 2022

Time: 2:00 PM (ET)

Location: Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar

Brazil vs South Korea: Time by State in the US

ET: 2 PM

CT: 1 PM

MT: 12 PM

PT: 11 AM

Brazil vs South Korea: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Brazil are the winningest team in the history of the competition, so it’s no surprise that they hold a better record than most of their opponents. In this occasion they haven’t played against South Korea in an official tournament yet, although they have seven international friendly games to count for. None of them had the South Koreans taking home the win.

The last time they faced each other happened very recently. It was on June 2, 2022, at Seoul World Cup Stadium, in South Korea. But the home side couldn’t do anything since they lost 5-1. Richarlison opened the match and Neymar Jr. scored twice from the penalty spot. There were also goals from Philippe Coutinho and Gabriel Jesus, while Hwang Ui-Jo briefly put things 1-1. In the end, the series has six victories by them and just one draw.

How to watch Brazil vs South Korea in the US

Brazil vs South Korea: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have this one as a one-sided game. This round of 16 clash has the South Americans as the squad more likely to win. According to BetMGM, the favorites are Brazil at -400. The odds for a victory by South Korea are at +1150. In case you don’t think either will get the triumph here, the tie is at +475.

