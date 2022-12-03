England and Senegal will face against each other in what will be the round of 16 of this World Cup Qatar 2022. You can find out here how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. Remember that if you are in the United States, you can follow all the action of this match on FuboTV (free trial).
The English are one of the main candidates to win this edition of the World Cup. As expected, they won their group without much difficulty thanks to a 6-2 win over Iran, a 3-0 win over Wales and a 0-0 draw against the United States. England want to show that they have what it takes to reach the final stages.
Senegal will seek to give a new surprise in this World Cup. They know that they are the least favorites to win, especially with the absence of their main star, Sadio Mane. In the group stage, they began with a 2-0 defeat against the Netherlands, but then victories against Qatar 3-1 and Ecuador 2-1 allowed them to reach the round of 16 where they will seek to deliver the big blow and eliminate a candidate.
England vs Senegal: Kick-Off Time
England will play against Senegal for the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Sunday, December 4 at the Al Bayt Stadium in Jor, Qatar.
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 6:00 AM (December 5)
Bangladesh: 01:00 AM (December 5)
Belgium: 8:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Cameroon: 8:00 PM
Canada: 2:00 PM
Costa Rica: 1:00 PM
Croatia: 8:00 PM
Denmark: 8:00 PM
Ecuador: 2:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 8:00 PM
Germany: 8:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
India: 00:30 AM (December 5)
Indonesia: 03:00 AM (December 5)
Iran: 10:30 PM
Ireland: 7:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Japan: 4:00 AM (December 5)
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (December 5)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 8:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (December 5)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 8:00 PM
Poland: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 7:00 PM
Qatar: 10:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Senegal: 7:00 PM
Serbia: 8:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (December 5)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
South Korea: 4:00 AM (December 5)
Spain: 8:00 PM
Sweden: 8:00 PM
Switzerland: 8:00 PM
Tanzania: 10:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM
Tunisia: 8:00 PM
Uganda: 10:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 7:00 PM
United States: 2:00 PM (ET)
England vs Senegal: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, Las Estrellas, TyC Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play
Australia: SBS, SBS On Demand
Bangladesh: Gazi TV, Toffee Live, T Sports
Belgium: Tipik, RTBF Auvio Direct, Één, rtbf.be/sport, Sporza
Brazil: Globo, SporTV, Canais Globo, GloboEsporte.com, NOW NET and Claro
Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, New World Sport1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now
Canada: TSN3, TSN4, TSN.ca, RDS, CTV, TSN App, RDS App, CTV App
Costa Rica: Teletica Channel 7, TUDN, Sky HD, Teletica Radio 91.5, TDMAX
Croatia: HRT2, HRTi
Denmark: NRK1, DR1, dr.dk
Ecuador: CNT Play, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, DIRECTV Sports App
Egypt: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: beIN Sports 1, Molotov, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, TF1
Germany: Magenta Sport, ZDF, Servus TV
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, GTV Sports+, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
India: JioTV, Sports18 HD, Sports18
Indonesia: Vidio, Indosiar, SCTV
International: FIFA+
Iran: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland: BBC iPlayer, Talksport 2 Radio UK, RTE 2, BBC Radio 5 Live, RTE Player, BBC Sport Web, BBC One
Israel: KAN 11
Italy: RAI 1, RaiPlay
Jamaica: csport.tv
Japan: AbemaTV, NHK Japan
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
South Korea: MBC Korea, KBS2 Korea, SBS Korea
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro FIFA World Cup 1
Mexico: Las Estrellas, Sky HD, TUDN, Blue to Go Video Everywhere, TUDN Live
Morocco: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia
Netherlands: Één, NPO Start, NPO 1
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Norway: NRKTV, NRK1
Poland: TVP Sport App, TVP Sport, TVP1, sport.tvp.pl
Portugal: Sport TV1, Antenna 1 - RTP
Qatar: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, New World Sport1, RTS 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Serbia: RTS 1, Arena Sport 1P, HRT 2
Singapore: Singtel FIFA World Cup 141, Singtel TV GO, StarHub TV+, Starhub FIFA World Cup
South Africa: Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport PSL
Spain: World Goal
Sweden: Discovery+, TV4 Sweden, NRK1, C More Sweden
Switzerland: TF1 Suisse, RTS Sport, RTS 2, SRF zwei, RSI La 2, SRF Play
Tanzania: SuperSport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv, DIRECTV Sports Caribbean
Tunisia: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia
Uganda: New World Sport1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, UBC TV, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia
United Kingdom: BBC One, Talksport 2 Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m), UFORIA App, Foxsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Futbol de Primera Radio, SiriusXM FC, Sling, FOX Sports App, Telemundo, Fox Sports 1.
