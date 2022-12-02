France and Poland clash off on Saturday at the Al Thumama Stadium in the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

France will face Poland at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha in the 2022 Qatar World Cup Round of 16 on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 10:00 AM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Knockout Stage soccer match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US. For example, if you are in the United States, tune in to fuboTV (free trial).

This will be their 17th overall meeting. France are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, having won eight times so far, while Poland men's national team have won only three times to this day. Five matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent duel was played on June 9, 2011, and it ended in a plain 1-0 win for Les Blues in an International Friendly. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the Knockout Stage of the 2022 World Cup.

France vs Poland: Match Information

Date: Sunday, December 4, 2022

Time: 10:00 AM (ET)

Location: Al Thumama Stadium, Doha

France vs Poland: Time By State in the U.S.

France vs Poland: Storylines

France had two wins and one loss in the three Group Stage games they played in Qatar. Meanwhile, in the three Group Stage matchdays, Poland won once, drew once and lost once. The reigning champions earned their way into the next round after ending up on top of Group D with six points. On the other hand, the Poles set up a meeting with the World champions after finishing in second place at the Group C table.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to January 22, 1939, and it ended in a 4-0 France victory in an International Friendly. Thanks to this exciting last 16 clash, we will see who will qualify or miss out on the next round.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free France vs Poland in the U.S.

France vs Poland: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of France. BetMGM see them as the absolute favorites and thus, they have given them 1.28 odds to progress to the next round. Poland, meanwhile, have 10.50 odds to cause an upset in this match, while a tie would result in a 3.30 payout.

BetMGM France 1.28 Tie 3.30 Poland 10.50

* Odds by BetMGM