The quarterfinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup will go on with one of the surprising teams since Morocco will play against Portugal for a place in the top four. Check out how to listen to this match on the radio.

Morocco vs Portugal on the radio: How to listen to the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarterfinal match

There were upset wins all over the place in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. One of those unexpected teams will precisely be here given Portugal are set to play vs Morocco in the quarterfinals of this unpredictable tournament. Find out how to listen to this game on the radio.

Morocco have been one of the most solid squads in the competition so far. They won their group that had Belgium, Croatia, and Canada in it, but then they also took down a top candidate. In their following match they had to clash with Spain in a match that went to the penalty shootout after a 0-0 tie. Their undefeated status put them as a tough challenge for anyone.

Portugal had the best performance of all in the round of 16. Switzerland were their opponents, although they beat them with ease in a 6-1 win that was impressive. The Portuguese won group H, losing only to South Korea when they were already qualified.

Will Morocco vs Portugal be available on the radio?

This Morocco vs Portugal in the Qatar 2022 World Cup is available on the radio. One option to listen to it will be Sirius XM since they have all the tournament. This one can be found as Fox Sports Sirius XM. But there are more radio stations than that.

Fox Sports Radio, BBC Radio 5 live, talkSPORT, RMC Info Talk Sport, Radio France Internationale (RFI) Afrique, Futbol de Primera Radio, Radio Marca, and WDR Event will be the international stations. For the Moroccans the offer includes RTL, RFI and RMC. In Portugal, Rádio Renascença, Rádio Regional – Portugal, Antena 1, and TSF Rádio Notícias can be added to the list.

