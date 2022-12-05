Portugal will play against Switzerland in what will be a match for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup round of 16. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

Portugal vs Switzerland: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free Qatar 2022 World Cup in your country

For the round of 16 of Qatar 2022, Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo’s team, and Switzerland will face against each other. You can find out here how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. Remember that if you are in the United States, you can follow all the action of this match on FuboTV (free trial).

The last of the round of 16 games, and it will be this interesting matchup between two European teams. On the one hand there will be one of the candidates to advance to the final phases of the tournament. Portugal want to take advantage of what will surely be the last World Cup for star Cristiano Ronaldo to reach the first final in their history.

Their rivals are Switzerland, who had a modest group stage. A lackluster victory with Cameroon, then a loss with Brazil, and finally a good game against Serbia gave them the chance to enter this round of 16 as second in the group. They know that against Portugal they are the least favorites, but they will seek to surprise.

Portugal vs Switzerland: Kick-Off Time

Portugal will face Switzerland for the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Tuesday, December 6 at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (December 7)

Bangladesh: 01:00 AM (December 7)

Belgium: 8:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Canada: 2:00 PM

Costa Rica: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 8:00 PM

Denmark: 8:00 PM

Ecuador: 2:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Germany: 8:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (December 7)

Indonesia: 03:00 AM (December 7)

Iran: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 7:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Japan: 4:00 AM (December 7)

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (December 7)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 8:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (December 7)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 8:00 PM

Poland: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Qatar: 10:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Senegal: 7:00 PM

Serbia: 8:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (December 7)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

South Korea: 4:00 AM (December 7)

Spain: 8:00 PM

Sweden: 8:00 PM

Switzerland: 8:00 PM

Tanzania: 10:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM

Tunisia: 8:00 PM

Uganda: 10:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 7:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

Portugal vs Switzerland: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Public Television, DeporTV, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia: SBS, SBS On Demand

Bangladesh: Gazi TV, MTV India HD, T Sports, Toffee Live

Belgium: rtbf.be/sport, Tipik, Één, Sporza, RTBF Auvio Direct

Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, SporTV 2, GloboEsporte.com, Globo, SporTV, Canais Globo

Cameroon: New World Sport1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Premier League ROA, CRTV Sports, DStv Now

Canada: CTV, CTV App, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS, TSN App, TSN5, RDS App, TSN.ca

Costa Rica: TDMAX, Teletica Radio 91.5, ViX, TD+, Sky HD

Croatia: HRT2, HRTi

Denmark: TV2 Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, CNT Play

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: Molotov, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, TF1

Germany: Das Erste, sportschau.de, Magenta Sport

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, GTV Sports+, Supersport Grandstand ROA

India: MTV India HD, JioTV, Sports18 HD, Sports18

Indonesia: Vidio, Indosiar, SCTV

International: FIFA+

Iran: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: RTE 2, STV Scotland, ITV 1 UK, ITVX, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, RTE Player

Israel: KAN 11

Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1

Jamaica: csport.tv

Japan: TV Asahi, Abema TV

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, KBC Channel 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

South Korea: MBC Korea, SBS Korea, KBS2 Korea

Malaysia: Astro FIFA World Cup 1, Astro Go

Mexico: Sky HD, ViX, Blue to Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: NPO Start, Één, NPO 1

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport NOW, SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Norway: TV 2 Direct, TV 2 Play

Poland: TVP Sport App, TVP Sport, TVP1, sport.tvp.pl

Portugal: Sport TV1, RTP 1, RTP Play, Sport TV Multiscreen, Antena 1 - RTP

Qatar: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, RTS 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, New World Sport1, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Serbia: HRT 2, Arena Sport 1P, RTS 1

Singapore: StarHub TV+, Singtel TV GO, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141, Starhub FIFA World Cup

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App, SABC 1, SABC Sport, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport CSN, Supersport Grandstand, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, sabcsportonline.co.za

Spain: World Goal

Sweden: C More Sweden, TV4 Sweden, Discovery+

Switzerland: SRF zwei, RSI La 2, RTS 2, TF1 Suisse, RTS Sport, SRF Play

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Trinidad and Tobago: DIRECTV Sports Caribbean, Csport.tv

Tunisia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Uganda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, New World Sport1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, UBC TV

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

United Kingdom: STV Scotland, TalkSport Radio UK, ITVX, BBC Radio 5 Live, ITV 1 UK

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Sports App, Futbol de Primera Radio, Foxsports.com, SiriusXM FC, Peacock, UFORIA App, Sling, Telemundo, FOX Network.

