For the round of 16 of Qatar 2022, Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo’s team, and Switzerland will face against each other. You can find out here how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. Remember that if you are in the United States, you can follow all the action of this match on FuboTV (free trial).
The last of the round of 16 games, and it will be this interesting matchup between two European teams. On the one hand there will be one of the candidates to advance to the final phases of the tournament. Portugal want to take advantage of what will surely be the last World Cup for star Cristiano Ronaldo to reach the first final in their history.
Their rivals are Switzerland, who had a modest group stage. A lackluster victory with Cameroon, then a loss with Brazil, and finally a good game against Serbia gave them the chance to enter this round of 16 as second in the group. They know that against Portugal they are the least favorites, but they will seek to surprise.
Portugal vs Switzerland: Kick-Off Time
Portugal will face Switzerland for the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Tuesday, December 6 at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 6:00 AM (December 7)
Bangladesh: 01:00 AM (December 7)
Belgium: 8:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Cameroon: 8:00 PM
Canada: 2:00 PM
Costa Rica: 1:00 PM
Croatia: 8:00 PM
Denmark: 8:00 PM
Ecuador: 2:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 8:00 PM
Germany: 8:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (December 7)
Indonesia: 03:00 AM (December 7)
Iran: 10:30 PM
Ireland: 7:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Japan: 4:00 AM (December 7)
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (December 7)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 8:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (December 7)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 8:00 PM
Poland: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 7:00 PM
Qatar: 10:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Senegal: 7:00 PM
Serbia: 8:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (December 7)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
South Korea: 4:00 AM (December 7)
Spain: 8:00 PM
Sweden: 8:00 PM
Switzerland: 8:00 PM
Tanzania: 10:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM
Tunisia: 8:00 PM
Uganda: 10:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 7:00 PM
United States: 2:00 PM (ET)
Portugal vs Switzerland: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Public Television, DeporTV, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Australia: SBS, SBS On Demand
Bangladesh: Gazi TV, MTV India HD, T Sports, Toffee Live
Belgium: rtbf.be/sport, Tipik, Één, Sporza, RTBF Auvio Direct
Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, SporTV 2, GloboEsporte.com, Globo, SporTV, Canais Globo
Cameroon: New World Sport1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Premier League ROA, CRTV Sports, DStv Now
Canada: CTV, CTV App, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS, TSN App, TSN5, RDS App, TSN.ca
Costa Rica: TDMAX, Teletica Radio 91.5, ViX, TD+, Sky HD
Croatia: HRT2, HRTi
Denmark: TV2 Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark
Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, CNT Play
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
France: Molotov, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, TF1
Germany: Das Erste, sportschau.de, Magenta Sport
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, GTV Sports+, Supersport Grandstand ROA
India: MTV India HD, JioTV, Sports18 HD, Sports18
Indonesia: Vidio, Indosiar, SCTV
International: FIFA+
Iran: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland: RTE 2, STV Scotland, ITV 1 UK, ITVX, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, RTE Player
Israel: KAN 11
Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1
Jamaica: csport.tv
Japan: TV Asahi, Abema TV
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, KBC Channel 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
South Korea: MBC Korea, SBS Korea, KBS2 Korea
Malaysia: Astro FIFA World Cup 1, Astro Go
Mexico: Sky HD, ViX, Blue to Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: NPO Start, Één, NPO 1
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport NOW, SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Norway: TV 2 Direct, TV 2 Play
Poland: TVP Sport App, TVP Sport, TVP1, sport.tvp.pl
Portugal: Sport TV1, RTP 1, RTP Play, Sport TV Multiscreen, Antena 1 - RTP
Qatar: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, RTS 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, New World Sport1, Supersport Grandstand ROA
Serbia: HRT 2, Arena Sport 1P, RTS 1
Singapore: StarHub TV+, Singtel TV GO, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141, Starhub FIFA World Cup
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App, SABC 1, SABC Sport, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport CSN, Supersport Grandstand, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, sabcsportonline.co.za
Spain: World Goal
Sweden: C More Sweden, TV4 Sweden, Discovery+
Switzerland: SRF zwei, RSI La 2, RTS 2, TF1 Suisse, RTS Sport, SRF Play
Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Trinidad and Tobago: DIRECTV Sports Caribbean, Csport.tv
Tunisia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Uganda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, New World Sport1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, UBC TV
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
United Kingdom: STV Scotland, TalkSport Radio UK, ITVX, BBC Radio 5 Live, ITV 1 UK
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Sports App, Futbol de Primera Radio, Foxsports.com, SiriusXM FC, Peacock, UFORIA App, Sling, Telemundo, FOX Network.
