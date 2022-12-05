Portugal play against Switzerland at Lusail Iconic Stadium for the Round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the us below.

Portugal are ready to face Switzerland at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This Round of 16 game will take place at Lusail Iconic Stadium. The Portuguese want to show why they are considered favorites to advance to the next round.

Portugal won Group H and lost only one game against South Korea, but after all they were considered favorites to reach the Knockout Stage.

Switzerland shared Group G with a big favorite in Brazil, but the Swiss won the same number of games as the Brazilians, two wins and one loss.

Portugal vs Switzerland: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

Time: 2:00 PM (ET)

Location: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail, Qatar.

Portugal vs Switzerland: Times by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

Portugal vs Switzerland: Storylines

Portugal played their last Group Stage game against South Korea and that game was supposed to be easy for them, but despite the Portuguese scoring the first goal the South Koreans scored twice to win 2-1.

Switzerland opened the Group Stage with a 1-0 win against Cameroon and won their last group game against Serbia 3-2 in what was a tough game for them. This game against Portugal will be the second against a favorite for Switzerland during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Portugal vs Switzerland in the U.S.

Portugal vs Switzerland: Predictions And Odds

Portugal are favorites with 1.90 odds that will pay $190 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a strong attacking strategy. Switzerland are underdogs with 4.20 odds. The draw is offered at 3.40 odds. The best pick for this QATAR World Cup game is: Switzerland 4.20.

BetMGM Portugal 1.90 Draw 3.40 Switzerland 4.20

