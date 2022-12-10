On Saturday, the Al Bayt Stadium will host the last match of the World Cup 2022 Quarter-Finals, featuring England and France. Here, check out what would happen if the Three Lions lose this matchup.

On Saturday, England will play France, the World Cup champions from 2018 in the 2022 Qatar Quarter-Finals. This will be the Three Lions' biggest test of the tournament thus far. With the exception of their scoreless group stage tie with the United States, Gareth Southgate's side have controlled every game they' have played in Qatar.

In their run to the Quarter-Finals, England have scored 12 goals while only allowing two. On Saturday, the English stars, more especially, Kyle Walker, must thwart Kylian Mbappe, the talismanic forward for France.

Five goals into this World Cup, the 23-year-old Paris Saint-Germain attacker is the clear frontrunner for Golden Boot award. His side, Les Blues, defeated Poland, 3-1, in the Round of 16 matchup, thanks to a dominant performance.

What would happen if England lose to France in the Qatar 2022 Quarter-Finals?

Quite simply, if the English national soccer team suffer a defeat, they would be knocked out of the tournament in the Quarter-Finals and France would move on to the next round. For the World Cup, the Knockout Round consists of one-game playoffs.

Therefore, there is no opportunity to win the series by taking game two. There is no room for a mistake in this win-or-go-home approach. For England to advance to the Semi-Finals where they would face one of Morocco or Portugal, Harry Kane and his teammates must win in regular time, after extra time, or triumph in a penalty series.