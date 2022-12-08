There is going to be a lot of suspense in the next days given the knockout games are already here. All eight teams that are in contention had solid performances, but not all of them have been perfect so far. Find out if there are any squads still undefeated.

The format of this tournament gives little margin for error for those who want to win the title. Since the most important part of the competition is formed by knockout games, you can’t lose late in the schedule. Check out if there are any teams still undefeated in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

It is not necessary to win in order to move on in the current part of the World Cup. Given there is a penalty shootout as the last tiebreaker, a draw in the regulation and overtime would still give squads the opportunity to continue. But there is not a second chance for those who are defeated.

From the round of 16 on if you get beat, the journey is over. Although that is not the case in the first round where countries are divided into groups of four. That is why there are participants that arrived this far despite having spots on their records.

Which teams are still undefeated at the World Cup?

The list of remaining nations has top candidates to win the tournament. But not all of them have been perfect so far. It was mainly because they opted to give their stars a break given they were already qualified, although it is worth noting.

Brazil lost against Cameroon while resting most of their starters on Matchday 3. That also happened to France vs Tunisia, and in the clash Portugal had with South Korea. Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia in the beginning. So none of these four favorites can be included here.

There are four teams still undefeated at the World Cup. Those countries are the Netherlands, England, Croatia, and Morocco, though they know one misstep will take them out.

