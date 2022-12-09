The best game of this round from the beginning was England vs France for all the stars that will be a part of it. No one wants to miss it, so the radio appears as a very good opportunity. Check out how to listen to this Qatar 2022 World Cup match.

England vs France on the radio: How to listen to the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarterfinal match

The Qatar 2022 World Cup gave a lot of surprises, but these teams have not been in that discussion. Both favorites have been on point the whole competition, and they arrived at this round with a lot of merit. Stay here to know how to listen to this England vs France.

England are one of the countries that got to this part of the draw without any losses. They won their group over the United States, Iran, and Wales with no issues. In the round of 16 they had a tough rival in Senegal, although the English moved forward easily. A 3-0 win is what got them to this unmissable clash.

France are the candidates mainly due to having Kylian Mbappé in the squad. The PSG star has been unstoppable so far, even being the top scorer of the championship with five goals. They were the leaders of their group early, and they the cruised past Poland on a 3-1 victory that sent them here. This will be their toughest challenge.

Will England vs France be available on the radio?

Ideally this match shouldn’t be skipped, though some may still want to listen to games on the radio. One of the options on this England vs France will be Sirius XM given they have all the matchups of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. On some occasions it can be found as Fox Sports Sirius XM.

Fox Sports Radio, BBC Radio 5 live, talkSPORT, RMC Info Talk Sport, Radio France Internationale (RFI) Afrique, Futbol de Primera Radio, Radio Marca, and WDR Event are the international stations available. For England, TalkSport and BBC Radio 5 are the selected ones. France will have RTL and RMC Info Talk Sport.

