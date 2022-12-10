Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best players in the history of Portugal, but he won't start the quarterfinals game against Morocco. Read here to find out why Fernando Santos took this surprising decision.

The Qatar 2022 World Cup has been very special for Cristiano Ronaldo as he's become the first player ever to score at least a goal in five different editions of the tournament. In his fifth, and probably last appearance, the legendary star is trying to hoist the only trophy he's missing.

Portugal are playing on their sixth consecutive World Cup (eighth overall) and many experts believe this might be the best roster in their entire history. Those are strong words considering Eusebio led a great team to the third place in the 1966 edition at England and Figo commanded his squad to the semifinals in 2006. The Portuguese have never won the tournament, or even reach the final, so Qatar 2022 could be their chance.

Portugal finished as first place of Group H after two wins (Ghana, Uruguay) and a loss (South Korea). Then, in the Round of 16, they had a magnificent performance by smashing Switzerland in a blowout (6-1). Now, in a crucial match in the quarterfinals, thousands of fans expected to see Cristiano Ronaldo against Morocco, but that won't happen.

Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing in Portugal vs Morocco?

In the Round of 16, coach Fernando Santos took a shocking and historic decision by leaving Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench. Gonçalo Ramos started in his place and scored three goals after a fantastic performance against Switzerland.

So, as a consequence of that, Portugal will go with the same formula. Gonçalo Ramos gets the call and Cristiano Ronaldo is available to come from the bench. During the last game facing Switzerland, Cristiano came in as a substitute in minute 74'.

