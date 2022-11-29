Christian Pulisic put the United States Men's National Soccer Team in front in a crucial 2022 World Cup game against Iran, but was subbed off in favor of Brenden Aaronson during the halftime.

Qatar 2022: Why was Christian Pulisic subbed off in the USMNT vs. Iran?

The United States Men's National Team headed into the Group B finale with work to do. Having drawn in their two previous games at Qatar 2022, the USMNT needed to beat Iran to advance in the FIFA World Cup.

Once again, Christian Pulisic stepped up for the Stars and Stripes. The Chelsea star broke the deadlock after 38 minutes, finishing off a great team play in which Weston McKennie and Sergiño Dest combined to set up the opener.

Pulisic, however, left it all on that play, suffering a heavy collision with Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand. He played through pain in the remainder of the first half, but eventually was subbed off at the break.

Why was Christian Pulisic subbed out in the USMNT against Iran

Christian Pulisic left the field with an abdominal injury, the team said on social media. The USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter sent another Premier League player in, with Leeds United's Brenden Aaronson replacing Pulisic.

How far do you think the USMNT will go this year in Qatar? Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.