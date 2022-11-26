Croatia and Canada will face each other for their second match at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Here check out where you can watch it or live stream it in your country, and at what time.

Croatia vs Canada: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free this Qatar 2022 World Cup game in your country

Croatia and Canada will face each other for their second match at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Both teams will be looking for their first win in the tournament. Here check out where you can watch it or live stream it in your country, and at what time. In the United States, you can watch it on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Russia 2018 finalists came to this match after a goalless draw against Morocco in their opener match. With Luka Modric’s leadership, they will have to score their first goal in the tournament to try to win and get closer to the Round of 16.

Meanwhile, Canada lost 1-0 to Belgium in a very difficult match. Les Rouges were better during the first half, and Alphonso Davies had a chance to score from the penalty point but his shot was stopped by Thibaut Courtois. However, they can get a win if they find the net.

Croatia vs Canada: Kick-Off Time

Croatia will face Canada as part of Group F in the Qatar 2022 World Cup on Sunday, November 27 at 11 AM (ET). The game will be played at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha. Here, check out the kick-off time in your country:

Argentina: 1 PM

Australia: 2 AM (AEST) (Monday, November 28)

Bangladesh: 10 PM

Belgium: 5 PM

Brazil: 1 PM

Cameroon: 5 PM

Canada: 11 AM (ET)

Costa Rica: 10 AM

Croatia: 5 PM

Denmark: 5 PM

Ecuador: 11 AM

Egypt: 6 PM

France: 5 PM

Germany: 5 PM

Ghana: 4 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Indonesia: 12 AM (Monday, November 28)

Iran: 7:30 PM

Ireland: 4 PM

Israel: 6 PM

Italy: 5 PM

Jamaica: 11 AM

Japan: 1 AM (Monday, November 28)

Kenya: 7 PM

Malaysia: 12 AM (Monday, November 28)

Mexico: 10 AM (CDMX)

Morocco: 5 PM

Netherlands: 5 PM

New Zealand: 5 AM (Monday, November 28)

Nigeria: 5 PM

Norway: 5 PM

Poland: 5 PM

Portugal: 4 PM

Qatar: 7 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7 PM

Senegal: 4 PM

Serbia: 5 PM

Singapore: 12 AM (Monday, November 28)

South Africa: 6 PM

South Korea: 1 AM (Monday, November 28)

Spain: 5 PM

Sweden: 5 PM

Switzerland: 5 PM

Tanzania: 7 PM

Trinidad & Tobago: 12 PM

Tunisia: 5 PM

Uganda: 7 PM

UAE: 8 PM

UK: 4 PM

United States: 11 AM (ET)

Croatia vs Canada: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Televisión Pública, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DeporTV, DIRECTV Sports App

Australia: SBS, SBS On Demand

Bangladesh: T Sports, Toffee Live, Gazi TV

Belgium: Sporza, Tipik, RTBF Auvio Direct, Canvas, rtbf.be/sport

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, SporTV, Canais Globo, GloboEsporte.com, Globo

Cameroon: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, New World Sport1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Canada: TSN.ca, TSN5, RDS, TSN App, RDS App, CTV App, TSN4, TSN3, TSN1, CTV

Costa Rica: TDMAX, Sky HD, TUDN, TD +, Teletica Radio 91.5

Croatia: HRTi, HRT 2

Denmark: DR 1, dr.dk

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, CNT Play

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: Servus TV, ZDF, Magenta Sport

Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, GTV Sports+, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

India: JioTV, Sports18 HD, Voot Select, DD Sports, Sports18

Indonesia: SCTV, Moji, Vidio

Iran: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: RTE Player, TalkSport Radio UK, STV Scotland, RTE 2, BBC Radio 5 Live, The ITV Hub, ITV 1 UK

Israel: KAN 11

Italy: RAI 2, RaiPlay

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Japan: AbemaTV, TV Asahi

Kenya: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, KBC Channel 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football

Malaysia: TV Okey, Astro FIFA World Cup 1, Astro Arena 2, RTM TV2 , Astro Go, Sukan RTM, Unifi TV

Mexico: Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, Sky HD, Azteca 7, VIX+, TUDN En Vivo, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: NPO 1, Canvas, NPO Start

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: NRK1, NRK TV

Poland: sport.tvp.pl, TVP1, TVP Sport App, TVP Sport

Portugal: TVI Player, TVI, Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen, Antena 1 - RTP

Qatar: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, RTS 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, New World Sport1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Serbia: RTS 1, HRT 2, Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: Singtel FIFA World Cup 141, Starhub FIFA World Cup, Singtel TV GO, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport PSL, SuperSport GOtv Football, MáXimo 360, sabcsportonline.co.za, SABC 2, SABC Sport, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Laliga, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport CSN, DStv App, SuperSport Football

South Korea: MBC Korea, SBS Korea, KBS2 Korea

Spain: Gol Mundial

Sweden: NRK1, Discovery+, C More Sweden, TV4 Sweden

Switzerland: SRF zwei, RSI La 2, RTS 2, RTS Sport, SRF Play

Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Trinidad & Tobago: Csport.tv, DIRECTV Sports Caribbean

Tunisia: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia

Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, UBC TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Variety, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, New World Sport1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA

UK: TalkSport Radio UK, The ITV Hub, STV Player, BBC Radio 5 Live, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland

United States: fuboTV (7-day free trial), Peacock (limited-time offer for 0.99/m), UFORIA App, SiriusXM FC, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Sling, Foxsports.com, Telemundo, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1

