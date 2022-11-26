Croatia and Canada will face each other for their second match at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Both teams will be looking for their first win in the tournament. Here check out where you can watch it or live stream it in your country, and at what time. In the United States, you can watch it on fuboTV (7-day free trial).
The Russia 2018 finalists came to this match after a goalless draw against Morocco in their opener match. With Luka Modric’s leadership, they will have to score their first goal in the tournament to try to win and get closer to the Round of 16.
Meanwhile, Canada lost 1-0 to Belgium in a very difficult match. Les Rouges were better during the first half, and Alphonso Davies had a chance to score from the penalty point but his shot was stopped by Thibaut Courtois. However, they can get a win if they find the net.
Croatia vs Canada: Kick-Off Time
Croatia will face Canada as part of Group F in the Qatar 2022 World Cup on Sunday, November 27 at 11 AM (ET). The game will be played at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha. Here, check out the kick-off time in your country:
Argentina: 1 PM
Australia: 2 AM (AEST) (Monday, November 28)
Bangladesh: 10 PM
Belgium: 5 PM
Brazil: 1 PM
Cameroon: 5 PM
Canada: 11 AM (ET)
Costa Rica: 10 AM
Croatia: 5 PM
Denmark: 5 PM
Ecuador: 11 AM
Egypt: 6 PM
France: 5 PM
Germany: 5 PM
Ghana: 4 PM
India: 9:30 PM
Indonesia: 12 AM (Monday, November 28)
Iran: 7:30 PM
Ireland: 4 PM
Israel: 6 PM
Italy: 5 PM
Jamaica: 11 AM
Japan: 1 AM (Monday, November 28)
Kenya: 7 PM
Malaysia: 12 AM (Monday, November 28)
Mexico: 10 AM (CDMX)
Morocco: 5 PM
Netherlands: 5 PM
New Zealand: 5 AM (Monday, November 28)
Nigeria: 5 PM
Norway: 5 PM
Poland: 5 PM
Portugal: 4 PM
Qatar: 7 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7 PM
Senegal: 4 PM
Serbia: 5 PM
Singapore: 12 AM (Monday, November 28)
South Africa: 6 PM
South Korea: 1 AM (Monday, November 28)
Spain: 5 PM
Sweden: 5 PM
Switzerland: 5 PM
Tanzania: 7 PM
Trinidad & Tobago: 12 PM
Tunisia: 5 PM
Uganda: 7 PM
UAE: 8 PM
UK: 4 PM
United States: 11 AM (ET)
Croatia vs Canada: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Televisión Pública, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DeporTV, DIRECTV Sports App
Australia: SBS, SBS On Demand
Bangladesh: T Sports, Toffee Live, Gazi TV
Belgium: Sporza, Tipik, RTBF Auvio Direct, Canvas, rtbf.be/sport
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, SporTV, Canais Globo, GloboEsporte.com, Globo
Cameroon: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, New World Sport1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Canada: TSN.ca, TSN5, RDS, TSN App, RDS App, CTV App, TSN4, TSN3, TSN1, CTV
Costa Rica: TDMAX, Sky HD, TUDN, TD +, Teletica Radio 91.5
Croatia: HRTi, HRT 2
Denmark: DR 1, dr.dk
Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, CNT Play
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: Servus TV, ZDF, Magenta Sport
Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, GTV Sports+, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
India: JioTV, Sports18 HD, Voot Select, DD Sports, Sports18
Indonesia: SCTV, Moji, Vidio
Iran: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland: RTE Player, TalkSport Radio UK, STV Scotland, RTE 2, BBC Radio 5 Live, The ITV Hub, ITV 1 UK
Israel: KAN 11
Italy: RAI 2, RaiPlay
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Japan: AbemaTV, TV Asahi
Kenya: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, KBC Channel 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football
Malaysia: TV Okey, Astro FIFA World Cup 1, Astro Arena 2, RTM TV2 , Astro Go, Sukan RTM, Unifi TV
Mexico: Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, Sky HD, Azteca 7, VIX+, TUDN En Vivo, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: NPO 1, Canvas, NPO Start
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: NRK1, NRK TV
Poland: sport.tvp.pl, TVP1, TVP Sport App, TVP Sport
Portugal: TVI Player, TVI, Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen, Antena 1 - RTP
Qatar: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, RTS 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, New World Sport1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Serbia: RTS 1, HRT 2, Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: Singtel FIFA World Cup 141, Starhub FIFA World Cup, Singtel TV GO, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport PSL, SuperSport GOtv Football, MáXimo 360, sabcsportonline.co.za, SABC 2, SABC Sport, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Laliga, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport CSN, DStv App, SuperSport Football
South Korea: MBC Korea, SBS Korea, KBS2 Korea
Spain: Gol Mundial
Sweden: NRK1, Discovery+, C More Sweden, TV4 Sweden
Switzerland: SRF zwei, RSI La 2, RTS 2, RTS Sport, SRF Play
Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Trinidad & Tobago: Csport.tv, DIRECTV Sports Caribbean
Tunisia: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia
Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, UBC TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Variety, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, New World Sport1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA
UK: TalkSport Radio UK, The ITV Hub, STV Player, BBC Radio 5 Live, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland
United States: fuboTV (7-day free trial), Peacock (limited-time offer for 0.99/m), UFORIA App, SiriusXM FC, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Sling, Foxsports.com, Telemundo, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1
