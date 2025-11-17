Trending topics:
Where to watch Montenegro vs Croatia live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Montenegro receive Croatia in a Matchday 10 showdown of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. Fans in the USA can catch the action live through various TV and streaming services.

By Leonardo Herrera

Andrej Kramaric of Croatia
© Euan Cherry/Getty ImagesAndrej Kramaric of Croatia

Montenegro will square off with Croatia in a Matchday 10 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes encounter, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve compiled all the essential information to get you ready for kickoff.

[Watch Montenegro vs Croatia online in the US on Fubo]

Croatia heads into this matchup already locked into the World Cup after a strong run through the group stage, leaving this final qualifier as more of a tune-up than a high-stakes showdown.

The same applies to Montenegro, which has already been eliminated and now views the contest as a valuable chance to measure itself against top-tier European competition, giving both sides a platform to fine-tune their plans for what comes next.

When will the Montenegro vs Croatia match be played?

Montenegro play against Croatia this Monday, November 17, for Matchday 10 of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET). 

Nikola Krstovic of Montenegro – Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images

Montenegro vs Croatia: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM
CT: 1:45 PM
MT: 12:45 PM
PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Montenegro vs Croatia in the USA

The UEFA World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Montenegro and Croatia will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo. Other options: ViX.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
