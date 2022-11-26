Belgium will face off Morocco in a group stage game of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the United States, you can enjoy all the action of this game through FuboTV (free trial).
There will be a very interesting duel in group F. On the one hand, there will be the leaders and main favorites to win the group, Belgium, who despite the 1-0 victory did not have a very auspicious debut against Canada. The Belgians were outplayed for a good part of the game, although they were able to contain the Americans well. Now they will go in search of ensuring their qualification with a victory.
In the case of Morocco, they had a hard game against Croatia in which neither team was able to take advantage, a result that suited the Africans much better since they were not favorites. Of course, they want to go to the round of 16 and for that they need a good result that allows them to reach the final Matchday with chances.
Belgium vs Morocco: Kick-Off Time
Belgium will play against Morocco in a Qatar 2022 group stage game this Sunday, November 27 at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Qatar.
Argentina: 10:00 AM
Australia: 11:00 PM
Bangladesh: 7:00 PM
Belgium: 2:00 PM
Brazil: 10:00 AM
Cameroon: 2:00 PM
Canada: 8:00 AM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 7:00 AM
Croatia: 2:00 PM
Denmark: 2:00 PM
Ecuador: 8:00 AM
Egypt: 3:00 PM
France: 2:00 PM
Germany: 2:00 PM
Ghana: 1:00 PM
India: 6:30 PM
Indonesia: 8:00 PM
Iran: 4:30 PM
Ireland: 1:00 PM
Israel: 4:00 PM
Italy: 2:00 PM
Jamaica: 8:00 AM
Japan: 10:00 PM
Kenya: 4:00 PM
Malaysia: 9:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Morocco: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 2:00 PM
New Zealand: 1:00 AM (November 28)
Nigeria: 2:00 PM
Norway: 2:00 PM
Poland: 2:00 PM
Portugal: 1:00 PM
Qatar: 4:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 4:00 PM
Senegal: 1:00 PM
Serbia: 2:00 PM
Singapore: 9:00 PM
South Africa: 3:00 PM
South Korea: 10:00 PM (November 26)
Spain: 2:00 PM
Sweden: 2:00 PM
Switzerland: 2:00 PM
Tanzania: 4:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 9:00 AM
Tunisia: 2:00 PM
Uganda: 4:00 PM
UAE: 5:00 PM
UK: 1:00 PM
United States: 8:00 AM (ET)
Belgium vs Morocco: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: TyC Sports Play, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App
Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS
Bangladesh: Toffee Live, T Sports, Gazi TV
Belgium: Één, RTBF Auvio Direct, La Une, Sporza, rtbf.be/sport
Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, Canais Globo, GloboEsporte.com, Globo, SporTV
Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, New World Sport1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Canada: TSN4, TSN App, TSN3, RDS App, CTV App, CTV, TSN.ca, RDS, TSN1
Costa Rica: TD+, TDMAX, Teletica Radio 91.5, Sky HD, TUDN
Croatia: HRT 2
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, NRK1, TV2 Denmark
Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, CNT Play, Soccer Channel, Teleamazonas
Egypt: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia
France: TF1, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, Molotov, TF1 Live
Germany: Magenta Sport, ZDF
Ghana: GTV Sports+, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
India: JioTV, Sports18 HD, Sports18, Voot Select
Indonesia: SCTV, Moji, Video
International: FIFA+
Iran: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia
Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live, TalkSport Radio UK, RTE Player, BBC One, RTE 2, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web
Israel: KAN 11
Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1
Jamaica: csport.tv
Japan: TV Asahi, Abema TV
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2
South Korea: KBSN Sports, MBC Sports+
Malaysia: Astro Arena 2, RTM TV2, Astro FIFA World Cup 1, Unifi TV, Astro Go
Mexico: Azteca 7, VIX+, Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN, Sky HD, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, TUDN Live
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia
Netherlands: NPO Start, NPO 1, Één
New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, Prime TV, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, NTA Sports 24, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: NRKTV, NRK1
Poland: TVP1, sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport, TVP Sport App
Portugal: Antena 1 – RTP, RTP Play, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1, RTP 1
Qatar: beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, New World Sport1
Serbia: HRT 2, RTS 1, Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: Singtel TV GO, StarHub TV+, Starhub FIFA World Cup, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, MáXimo 360, SABC 1, SuperSport Football, SuperSport Laliga, DStv App, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport MaXimo 1, sabcsportonline.co.za, SABC Sport, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Spain: World Goal
Sweden: NRK1, Discovery+, C More Sweden, TV4 Sweden
Switzerland: SRF zwei, RSI La 2, SRF Play, RTS 2, RTS Sport, TF1 Suisse
Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Trinidad and Tobago: DIRECTV Sports Caribbean, Csport.tv
Tunisia: beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia
Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, New World Sport1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia
United Kingdom: BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC One, BBC Sport Web
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m), Fox Sports 1, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UFORIA App, FOX Sports App, SiriusXM FC, Sling, Foxsports.com.
