Belgium will face Morocco in a group stage game of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Belgium vs Morocco: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free this Qatar 2022 World Cup game in your country

Belgium will face off Morocco in a group stage game of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the United States, you can enjoy all the action of this game through FuboTV (free trial).

There will be a very interesting duel in group F. On the one hand, there will be the leaders and main favorites to win the group, Belgium, who despite the 1-0 victory did not have a very auspicious debut against Canada. The Belgians were outplayed for a good part of the game, although they were able to contain the Americans well. Now they will go in search of ensuring their qualification with a victory.

In the case of Morocco, they had a hard game against Croatia in which neither team was able to take advantage, a result that suited the Africans much better since they were not favorites. Of course, they want to go to the round of 16 and for that they need a good result that allows them to reach the final Matchday with chances.

Belgium vs Morocco: Kick-Off Time

Belgium will play against Morocco in a Qatar 2022 group stage game this Sunday, November 27 at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Qatar.

Argentina: 10:00 AM

Australia: 11:00 PM

Bangladesh: 7:00 PM

Belgium: 2:00 PM

Brazil: 10:00 AM

Cameroon: 2:00 PM

Canada: 8:00 AM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 7:00 AM

Croatia: 2:00 PM

Denmark: 2:00 PM

Ecuador: 8:00 AM

Egypt: 3:00 PM

France: 2:00 PM

Germany: 2:00 PM

Ghana: 1:00 PM

India: 6:30 PM

Indonesia: 8:00 PM

Iran: 4:30 PM

Ireland: 1:00 PM

Israel: 4:00 PM

Italy: 2:00 PM

Jamaica: 8:00 AM

Japan: 10:00 PM

Kenya: 4:00 PM

Malaysia: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 AM

Morocco: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 2:00 PM

New Zealand: 1:00 AM (November 28)

Nigeria: 2:00 PM

Norway: 2:00 PM

Poland: 2:00 PM

Portugal: 1:00 PM

Qatar: 4:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 4:00 PM

Senegal: 1:00 PM

Serbia: 2:00 PM

Singapore: 9:00 PM

South Africa: 3:00 PM

South Korea: 10:00 PM (November 26)

Spain: 2:00 PM

Sweden: 2:00 PM

Switzerland: 2:00 PM

Tanzania: 4:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 9:00 AM

Tunisia: 2:00 PM

Uganda: 4:00 PM

UAE: 5:00 PM

UK: 1:00 PM

United States: 8:00 AM (ET)

Belgium vs Morocco: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TyC Sports Play, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App

Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS

Bangladesh: Toffee Live, T Sports, Gazi TV

Belgium: Één, RTBF Auvio Direct, La Une, Sporza, rtbf.be/sport

Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, Canais Globo, GloboEsporte.com, Globo, SporTV

Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, New World Sport1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Canada: TSN4, TSN App, TSN3, RDS App, CTV App, CTV, TSN.ca, RDS, TSN1

Costa Rica: TD+, TDMAX, Teletica Radio 91.5, Sky HD, TUDN

Croatia: HRT 2

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, NRK1, TV2 Denmark

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, CNT Play, Soccer Channel, Teleamazonas

Egypt: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

France: TF1, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, Molotov, TF1 Live

Germany: Magenta Sport, ZDF

Ghana: GTV Sports+, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

India: JioTV, Sports18 HD, Sports18, Voot Select

Indonesia: SCTV, Moji, Video

International: FIFA+

Iran: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live, TalkSport Radio UK, RTE Player, BBC One, RTE 2, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web

Israel: KAN 11

Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1

Jamaica: csport.tv

Japan: TV Asahi, Abema TV

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2

South Korea: KBSN Sports, MBC Sports+

Malaysia: Astro Arena 2, RTM TV2, Astro FIFA World Cup 1, Unifi TV, Astro Go

Mexico: Azteca 7, VIX+, Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN, Sky HD, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, TUDN Live

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia

Netherlands: NPO Start, NPO 1, Één

New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, Prime TV, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, NTA Sports 24, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: NRKTV, NRK1

Poland: TVP1, sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport, TVP Sport App

Portugal: Antena 1 – RTP, RTP Play, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1, RTP 1

Qatar: beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, New World Sport1

Serbia: HRT 2, RTS 1, Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: Singtel TV GO, StarHub TV+, Starhub FIFA World Cup, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, MáXimo 360, SABC 1, SuperSport Football, SuperSport Laliga, DStv App, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport MaXimo 1, sabcsportonline.co.za, SABC Sport, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Spain: World Goal

Sweden: NRK1, Discovery+, C More Sweden, TV4 Sweden

Switzerland: SRF zwei, RSI La 2, SRF Play, RTS 2, RTS Sport, TF1 Suisse

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Trinidad and Tobago: DIRECTV Sports Caribbean, Csport.tv

Tunisia: beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia

Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, New World Sport1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia

United Kingdom: BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC One, BBC Sport Web

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m), Fox Sports 1, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UFORIA App, FOX Sports App, SiriusXM FC, Sling, Foxsports.com.

