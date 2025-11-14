What happens if Croatia win, tie or lose vs Faroe Islands today in UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

Croatia are hosting the Faroe Islands at the Stadion HNK Rijeka for the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in a crucial match. This encounter holds immense importance for Luka Modric and his teammates, as they can seal their direct qualification to the tournament tonight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Croatia enter this match undefeated in the group stage with 16 points, having won five games and drawn one, while conceding only one goal throughout the qualifiers. In their last match, they defeated Gibraltar 3-0 and stand on the brink of sealing qualification.

The Faroe Islands, meanwhile, are the tournament’s surprise team, currently sitting third in the group with 12 points after winning four games and suffering four defeats. In their last outing, they achieved a historic 2-0 victory over the Czech Republic.

Advertisement

This match is pivotal for both national sides: while Croatia can seal their classification, the Faroe Islands still have a chance to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in their history, keeping alive their dream of a maiden World Cup appearance.

Advertisement

Croatia will look to secure direct qualification vs the Faroe Islands. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

What happens if Croatia beat Faroe Island?

If Croatia defeat the Faroe Islands, the team managed by Zlatko Dalic will secure direct qualification to the 2026 World Cup. They will look to reach the semi-final stage for the third consecutive tournament, after finishing second in the 2018 edition and third in Qatar 2022.

see also Will Cristiano Ronaldo miss potential 2026 World Cup debut with Portugal due to red card vs Ireland?

What happens if Croatia and Faroe Island tie?

If the match ends in a draw, Croatia will still secure direct qualification. With only one match remaining, the Czech Republic, who are currently in second place, will be four points behind, making it mathematically impossible for them to catch Croatia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happens if Croatia lose to Faroe Island?

Should the Faroe Islands pull off a major upset and win on the road, Croatia would have to postpone their qualification until their final match against Montenegro on November 17th.

However, the chances of Croatia losing direct qualification remain minimal. Even if they lose today, the Czech Republic would need to win their final game by a staggering 15-goal difference to surpass Croatia based on goal differential.