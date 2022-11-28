Iran take on USMNT at AAl Thumama Stadium in Doha for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Iran and USMNT meet in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This game will take place at AAl Thumama Stadium in Doha. The Iranians not only want to advance to the next round but they want to send a strong message against the government of their country. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m).

Iran are the second spot in Group B with three points, but that is not enough to advance to the knockout stage, they need to draw or win against the USMNT to play in the next phase of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The USMNT drew their two group stage games against their cousins, Wales 0-0 and England 1-1. The USMNT's defense is good, but they need to win this game as a draw would be useless for their aspirations.

Iran vs USMNT: Kick-Off Time

Iran and USMNT play for the Qatar 2022 World Cup on Tuesday, November 29 at AAl Thumama Stadium in Doha.

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM November 30

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM November 30

Belgium: 8:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Canada: 2:00 PM

Costa Rica: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 8:00 PM

Denmark: 8:00 PM

Ecuador: 2:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Germany: 8:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM November 30

Indonesia: 3:00 AM November 30

Iran: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 7:00 PM

Israel: 9:00 PM

Italy: 8:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Japan: 4:00 AM November 30

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM November 30

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 8:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM November 30

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 8:00 PM

Poland: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Qatar: 10:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Senegal: 7:00 PM

Serbia: 8:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM November 30

South Africa: 9:00 PM

South Korea: 4:00 AM November 30

Spain: 8:00 PM

Sweden: 8:00 PM

Switzerland: 8:00 PM

Tanzania: 10:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM

Tunisia: 8:00 PM

Uganda: 10:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 7:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM

Iran vs USMNT: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DeporTV, Televisión Pública, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS Viceland

Bangladesh: T Sports

Belgium: rtbf.be/sport, La Une, RTBF Auvio Direct, Ketnet, Sporza

Brazil: SporTV 2, NOW NET e Claro, GloboEsporte.com, Globo, Canais Globo

Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, New World Sport2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Canada: TSN2, TSN App, RDS 2, RDS App, TSN.ca

Costa Rica: Teletica Radio 91.5, TD +, TDMAX, Sky HD, TUDN

Croatia: HRTi, HRT 2

Denmark: dr.dk, DR 2

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, CNT Play, Canal del Futbol, DIRECTV Sports App, Teleamazonas

Egypt: beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: Magenta Sport, Servus TV, Das Erste

Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, GTV Sports+, SuperSport MaXimo 2

India: JioTV, Voot Select

Indonesia: Vidio, Moji, SCTV

Iran: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: BBC Sport Web, RTE Player, BBC iPlayer, BBC Two

Israel: KAN 11

Italy: RAI Sport 1, RaiPlay

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Japan: NHK Japan, AbemaTV

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Malaysia: Astro Arena 2, Astro Go

Mexico: Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN En Vivo, Azteca 7, VIX+, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, TUDN, Sky HD

Morocco: beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia

Netherlands: NPO Start, NPO 3/Zapp, Ketnet

New Zealand: Sky Sport 1 NZ, SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria

Norway: NRK TV, NRK 3

Poland: sport.tvp.pl, TVP2, TVP Sport App

Portugal: Antena 1 - RTP, RTP Play, RTP 1, Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: HRT 2, Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: Singtel FIFA World Cup 142, StarHub TV+, Starhub FIFA World Cup 2, Singtel TV GO

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Spain: Gol Mundial

Sweden: Discovery+, SVT24, SVT Play

Switzerland: RTS Sport, SRF info, RAI Sport 1, SRF Play, TRT Spor, RTS 2

Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv, DIRECTV Sports Caribbean

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, TOD

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BBC Two, BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer

United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m), UFORIA App, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Futbol de Primera Radio, Sling, Foxsports.com, FOX Network, FOX Sports App, Telemundo.

