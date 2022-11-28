Iran and USMNT meet in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This game will take place at AAl Thumama Stadium in Doha. The Iranians not only want to advance to the next round but they want to send a strong message against the government of their country. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m).
Iran are the second spot in Group B with three points, but that is not enough to advance to the knockout stage, they need to draw or win against the USMNT to play in the next phase of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
The USMNT drew their two group stage games against their cousins, Wales 0-0 and England 1-1. The USMNT's defense is good, but they need to win this game as a draw would be useless for their aspirations.
Iran vs USMNT: Kick-Off Time
Iran and USMNT play for the Qatar 2022 World Cup on Tuesday, November 29 at AAl Thumama Stadium in Doha.
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 6:00 AM November 30
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM November 30
Belgium: 8:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Cameroon: 8:00 PM
Canada: 2:00 PM
Costa Rica: 1:00 PM
Croatia: 8:00 PM
Denmark: 8:00 PM
Ecuador: 2:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 8:00 PM
Germany: 8:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM November 30
Indonesia: 3:00 AM November 30
Iran: 10:30 PM
Ireland: 7:00 PM
Israel: 9:00 PM
Italy: 8:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Japan: 4:00 AM November 30
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM November 30
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 8:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM November 30
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 8:00 PM
Poland: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 7:00 PM
Qatar: 10:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Senegal: 7:00 PM
Serbia: 8:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM November 30
South Africa: 9:00 PM
South Korea: 4:00 AM November 30
Spain: 8:00 PM
Sweden: 8:00 PM
Switzerland: 8:00 PM
Tanzania: 10:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM
Tunisia: 8:00 PM
Uganda: 10:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 7:00 PM
United States: 2:00 PM
Iran vs USMNT: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DeporTV, Televisión Pública, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS Viceland
Bangladesh: T Sports
Belgium: rtbf.be/sport, La Une, RTBF Auvio Direct, Ketnet, Sporza
Brazil: SporTV 2, NOW NET e Claro, GloboEsporte.com, Globo, Canais Globo
Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, New World Sport2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Canada: TSN2, TSN App, RDS 2, RDS App, TSN.ca
Costa Rica: Teletica Radio 91.5, TD +, TDMAX, Sky HD, TUDN
Croatia: HRTi, HRT 2
Denmark: dr.dk, DR 2
Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, CNT Play, Canal del Futbol, DIRECTV Sports App, Teleamazonas
Egypt: beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: Magenta Sport, Servus TV, Das Erste
Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, GTV Sports+, SuperSport MaXimo 2
India: JioTV, Voot Select
Indonesia: Vidio, Moji, SCTV
Iran: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland: BBC Sport Web, RTE Player, BBC iPlayer, BBC Two
Israel: KAN 11
Italy: RAI Sport 1, RaiPlay
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Japan: NHK Japan, AbemaTV
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Malaysia: Astro Arena 2, Astro Go
Mexico: Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN En Vivo, Azteca 7, VIX+, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, TUDN, Sky HD
Morocco: beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia
Netherlands: NPO Start, NPO 3/Zapp, Ketnet
New Zealand: Sky Sport 1 NZ, SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria
Norway: NRK TV, NRK 3
Poland: sport.tvp.pl, TVP2, TVP Sport App
Portugal: Antena 1 - RTP, RTP Play, RTP 1, Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen
Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: HRT 2, Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: Singtel FIFA World Cup 142, StarHub TV+, Starhub FIFA World Cup 2, Singtel TV GO
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Spain: Gol Mundial
Sweden: Discovery+, SVT24, SVT Play
Switzerland: RTS Sport, SRF info, RAI Sport 1, SRF Play, TRT Spor, RTS 2
Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv, DIRECTV Sports Caribbean
Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, TOD
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BBC Two, BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer
United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m), UFORIA App, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Futbol de Primera Radio, Sling, Foxsports.com, FOX Network, FOX Sports App, Telemundo.
