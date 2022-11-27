Iran will play against the USMNT at the Al Thumama Stadium for the last match of Group B. Check out here how to watch or live stream free this game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Iran wil face the USMNT at the Al Thumama Stadium in Matchday 3 of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Both the Americans and the Arabs will try to clinch a spot in the next round of the tournament. Check out everything you need to know about this 2022 World Cup Group Stage game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free. If you're in the US, you can watch it live on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Iran shocked the world of football after losing 6-2 to England in the first matchup of the group, and after picking up a 2-0 win over the Dragons in the last game. Now, against all the odds, Iran have clear chances to qualify for the knockout stage depeding on themselves.

On the other side, the USMNT haven't win yet in the 2022 Qatar World Cup, but the USA team hasn't lost as well. After two good performances against the UEFA sides of this group, the USMNT will have to win and hope that Wales does not win their matchup against England.

Iran vs USMNT: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Time: 2:00 PM (ET)

Location: Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar

Live Stream: fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Iran vs USMNT: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

Iran vs USMNT: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Iran and the USMNT will face-off at the Al Thumama Stadium for the second time in a World Cup tournament. In fact, the last time these two national teams faced each other at the 1998 World Cup in France, Iran picked up the win over the American team.

Also, there was a friendly matchup in 2000, where the game ended as a draw. This means, the USMNT have never won against Iran. So, this game could be the best opportunity for the USA team to win over Iran for the first time ever.

How to watch or live stream free Iran vs USMNT in the US

This 2022 Qatar World Cup matchup between Iran and the USMNT will be broadcast in the United States on fuboTV (7-day free trial) and PeacockTV. Other options are: Deportes En Vivo, Foxsports.com, Peacock, SiriusXM FC, UFORIA App, Sling, FOX Sports App, FOX Network, Telemundo. If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV in the US, you can click here.

Iran vs USMNT: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this 2022 Qatar World Cup Group Stage game. According to BetMGM, the USMNT are the favorites with -108 odds to win, while Iran have +310 odds to win. A draw would result in a +240 payout. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with 2022 Qatar World Cup at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up here!

BetMGM USMNT -108 Tie +240 Iran +310

*Odds via BetMGM