Morocco will come against Croatia at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on the opening matchday of the 2022 Qatar World Cup Group Stage. Here you will find when and how to watch this thrilling Group F Matchday 1 soccer game in the US. To watch the game in the US tune in to fuboTV (free trial).

This will be their second overall meeting. There are no favorites in head-to-head clashes, as both Morocco and Croatia are yet to celebrate a victory to this day. Their only previous meeting so far has ended in a draw.

Their lone game was played on December 11, 1996, and it ended in a 2-2 draw for the Croats in the 1996 Hassan II Trophy. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the early stages of the 2022 World Cup.

Morocco vs Croatia: Date

The 2022 Qatar World Cup Group F Matchday 1 game between Morocco and Croatia will be played on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

Morocco vs Croatia: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:00 AM

CT: 4:00 AM

MT: 3:00 AM

PT: 2:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Morocco vs Croatia

The game to be played between Morocco and Croatia on the opening matchday of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Group F will be broadcasted on fuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. In the US, if you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here. Other options include SiriusXM FC, UFORIA App, Sling, Foxsports.com, Telemundo, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1.

