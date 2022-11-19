When it comes to World Cup betting, we all know the favorites to win it all. However, in this article you will find out which teams have the lowest chances in Qatar 2022. A surprise by one of them could have a massive reward.

For the oddsmakers, the favorites to win the 2022 Qatar World Cup are Brazil, Argentina, France and England (all in that order). Nevertheless, this might be the edition of surprises and the futures odds bring a very interesting scenario.

In the history of the World Cup, this is the champion's list: Brazil (5), Germany (4), Italy (4), Argentina (2), France (2), England (1) and Spain (1). In the last ten editions of the tournament, only two National Teams have added themselves to this glorious winners: France and Spain. Those are 40 years with almost no new comers.

So, in a unique tournament such as the one in Qatar, there might be a strong possibility for history to change. Read here to find out which are the teams with the lowest chances to win it all, but, as a consequence, offer a much bigger reward.

Who has the lowest odds to win the 2022 Qatar World Cup?

Believe it or not, Costa Rica have the lowest chances to win the 2022 Qatar World Cup at +60000. This is kind of a shocker considering they reached the quarterfinals not so long ago in Brazil 2014. That core of veteran players remains on the team with names such as Keylor Navas and Bryan Ruiz.

Saudi Arabia is also at +60000, Iran is at +50000, Australia and Tunisia are at +40000 and there seven teams at +25000 in futures odds to win the World Cup: Qatar, Japan, Morocco, Ghana, Cameroon, South Korea and Canada.

Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with the 2022 World Cup at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up here! Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.