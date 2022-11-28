In a group stage game for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, Netherlands will play against Qatar. Here, you can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Netherlands vs Qatar: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free Qatar 2022 World Cup in your country

Netherlands and Qatar will face each other in a match for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the United States, you can enjoy all the action of this game through FuboTV (free trial).

It is the last game of the group stage. Matchday 3 will have several definitions because there were few teams that qualified for the round of 16 after their first two games, which is a very clear example of the enormous parity that exists between the different teams that play this Qatar 2022 World Cup.

In group A it is already known that there is one eliminated: the locals Qatar, who will actually seek to finish in the best possible way. In the case of the Netherlands, they want to finish as leaders of this group A and for this they must win by a good goal difference against the Qataris, or win and hope that Ecuador does not.

Netherlands vs Qatar: Kick-Off Time

Netherlands will face Qatar in a Qatar 2022 group stage game this Tuesday, November 29 at the Al Bayt Stadium in Jor, Qatar.

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 1:00 AM (November 30)

Bangladesh: 9:00 PM

Belgium: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Cameroon: 6:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 AM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 9:00 AM

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Ecuador: 10:00 AM

Egypt: 5:00 PM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 3:00 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 10:00 PM

Iran: 6:30 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Jamaica: 10:00 AM

Japan: 12:00 AM (November 30)

Kenya: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Morocco: 3:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 3:00 AM (November 30)

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 4:00 PM

Qatar: 6:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM

Senegal: 3:00 PM

Serbia: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 11:00 PM

South Africa: 6:00 PM

South Korea: 12:00 AM (November 30)

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

Switzerland: 4:00 PM

Tanzania: 6:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 11:00 AM

Tunisia: 3:00 PM

Uganda: 6:00 PM

UAE: 5:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

Netherlands vs Qatar: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App, Public Television, DeporTV

Australia: SBS, SBS On Demand

Bangladesh: T Sports

Belgium: rtbf.be/sport, Één, Tipik, Sporza, RTBF Auvio Direct

Brazil: Globo, Canais Globo, SporTV 2, GloboEsporte.com, NOW NET and Claro

Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, New World Sport2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Canada: TSN.ca, TSN3, TSN5, TSN App, TSN4, RDS, RDS App, TSN1

Costa Rica: Teletica Radio 91.5, Sky HD, Teletica Channel 7, TDMAX, TUDN, Teletica Live

Croatia: HRTi

Denmark: TV2 Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, CNT Play

Egypt: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

France: beIN Sports 1, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: Das Erste, Magenta Sport

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, GTV Sports+, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

India: Voot Select, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio, Mentari TV, SCTV

International: FIFA+

Iran: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia

Ireland: ITV 1 UK, ITVX, TalkSport Radio UK, STV Scotland, RTE Player

Israel: Sport 3, Sport 4

Italy: RAI 1, RaiPlay

Jamaica: csport.tv

Japan: NHK Japan, AbemaTV

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Arena 2

Mexico: Canal 5 Televisa, Azteca 7, TUDN En Vivo, VIX+, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, Sky HD, TUDN, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Één, NPO 1, NPO Start

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, SKY Go NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: TV 2 Direct, TV 2 Play

Poland: TVP2, sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport App

Portugal: Antena 1 - RTP, RTP 1, Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play, Sport TV1

Qatar: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal: Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, New World Sport2

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, Starhub FIFA World Cup, Singtel TV GO, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141

South Africa: DStv App, Supersport Grandstand, MáXimo 360, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport CSN, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Spain: World Goal

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: SRF Play, RTS Sport, SRF zwei

Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv, DIRECTV Sports Caribbean

Tunisia: TOD, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia

Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, New World Sport2, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, TOD

United Kingdom: STV Scotland, ITV 1 UK, TalkSport Radio UK, STV Player, ITVX

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock, UFORIA App, FOX Network, UNIVERSO NOW, Primera Radio Soccer, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Sling, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, UNIVERSO.

