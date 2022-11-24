Portugal and Uruguay clash off at the Lusail Iconic Stadium for Matchday 2 of Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Portugal vs Uruguay: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free 2022 Qatar World Cup Group Stage

Portugal will come against Uruguay at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail on the second matchday of the 2022 Qatar World Cup Group Stage. Here you will find when and how to watch this thrilling Group H Matchday 2 soccer game in the US. To watch the game in the US tune in to fuboTV (free trial).

This will be their fourth overall meeting. Interestingly, there are favorites in head-to-head clashes as both Portugal and Uruguay have emerged victorious once so far, with the remaining match ending in a draw.

Their last game was played on June 30, 2018, and it ended in a surprising 2-1 win for the Sky Blue in the Round of 16 of the previous World Cup edition in Russia. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the early stages of Qatar 2022.

Portugal vs Uruguay: Date

The 2022 Qatar World Cup Group H Matchday 2 game between Portugal and Uruguay will be played on Monday, November 28, 2022, at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail.

Portugal vs Uruguay: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Portugal vs Uruguay

The game to be played between Portugal and Uruguay on the second matchday of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Group H will be broadcasted on fuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. In the US, if you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here. Other options include Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Foxsports.com, Peacock, SiriusXM FC, UFORIA App, Sling, FOX Sports App, FOX Network, Telemundo.

