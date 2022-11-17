A new FIFA World Cup is about to begin, with Canada making their second appearance after a long wait. Stay here to find out when they are going to play each of their games in Qatar 2022.

Every four years there is a FIFA World Cup taking place. The wait sometimes seems too long, but there are countries that have been just witnesses for an even longer period. That’s the case for Canada, so they must be thrilled to watch every match in Qatar 2022.

The Canadian national team didn’t appear as a favorite when the CONCACAF qualifiers for this tournament started. There were three direct spots available, along with one extra playoff squad. Based on their recent history, the goal might have been fighting to steal one of those. However, it was completely the opposite.

Canada rapidly showed their best performances in a while, which translated to good results. The qualifiers are an eight-team competition where sides face each other twice, home and away. But their production was so on point that they didn’t even need every match. They sealed their tickets early thanks to eight wins, four ties and just two losses. Check out when each of their games will be.

Canada’s schedule in Qatar 2022

The CONCACAF qualifiers found the Canadians in the first place when the competition ended after 14 matchups. However, the level will have to be much higher against way better opponents. They were drawn in group F with Belgium, Croatia and Morocco, so they will have to battle for every point.

Canada will open against Belgium on Wednesday, November 23. That means they are set to start facing the best team in the group at least on paper. The Belgians also finished third in Russia 2018 after a great breakout, which is worth mentioning since most of their players will be returning.

But the schedule didn’t give them a break since they will clash with Croatia on Sunday, November 27. That is another tough rival given the Croatians were the runners-up in Russia. Canada will close out on Thursday, December 1 vs Morocco in what seems to be their best chance to get a win.

