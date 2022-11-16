Mexico's debut in Qatar 2022 is very near and there's still some uncertainty with who will be in the initial line up. Here you can choose El Tri's best starting 11 for the next FIFA World Cup.

November 22 is the key date for Mexico in the FIFA World Cup. With a few days left for their debut, there's still a huge uncertainty regarding their initial line up, so here you can choose the best starting 11 for El Tri in Qatar 2022.

Mexico had a not so good run in the Concacaf Qualifiers for Qatar 2022. They ended in the third place behind Canada and United States, with huge problems to find a solid and stable starting 11.

Even with less than a week from Mexico's debut in Qatar 2022, it is still uncertain which 11 players will jump to the pitch against Poland. For that reason, you can help Gerardo Martino by choosing which you think is the best starting 11 for El Tri nowadays.

GK: Guillermo Ochoa, Alfredo Talavera or Rodolfo Cota

Coaches have passed and the only player that seems to be an undoubted starter is Guillermo Ochoa. Club America's goalkeeper is the key piece for Mexico and he has had two terrific World Cups (2014 and 2018), so it is unlikely that he doesn't start in Qatar 2022. Behind him are Alfredo Talavera (Juarez FC) and Rodolfo Cota (Club Leon), two very good goalkeepers that will certainly cover Ochoa very well in case he gets injured.

RB: Jorge Sanchez or Kevin Alvarez

The right back is a position that Gerardo martino is very interested in. The coach wants defenders in this zone (also in the left) that have the possibility to join the attack. Jorge Sanchez (Ajax) and Kevin Alvarez (Pachuca) are his options and it is not very clear who will start in the next FIFA World Cup.

LB: Jesus Gallardo or Gerardo Arteaga

Probably one of the most controversial positions in Mexico's starting 11 is the left back. Jesus Gallardo (Monterrey) played almost all the Qualifiers, but Gerardo Arteaga (Genk) had a very good year with his club, so he made Gerardo martino doubt. As said before, he wants a player who can also attack and both can do it very well.

CB: Cesar Montes, Nestor Araujo, Johan Vasquez or Hector Moreno

To close the defense, the center back will have four players fighting each other for two spots. Cesar Montes (Monterrey), Nestor Araujo (Club America), Johan Vasquez (Cremonese) and Hector Moreno (Monterrey) are Gerardo Martino's options in a combination of experience and youth that must be well selected as they will have to cover very good attackers in the group stage.

CDM: Edson Alvarez, Luis Romo or Andres Guardado

This selection seems pretty obvious for Gerardo Martino. Edson Alvarez (Ajax) is living a great moment, so he is probably going to be the starter. Luis Romo (Monterrey) and Andres Guardado (Real Betis) are the other options, but the coach has used the first one in almost all the games recently and there should be no change in this position.

CM: Hector Herrera, Carlos Rodriguez, Luis Gerardo Chavez or Erick Gutierrez

For the center midfielders (two), it also presents the experienced/youth dilemma. The experience of Hector Herrera (Houston Dynamo) and Erick Gutierrez (PSV) is very attractive for Gerardo Martino, but Carlos Rodriguez (Cruz Azul) and Luis Chavez (Pachuca) are also in a great shape, so it is important to see who could be the two center midfielders who could defend and attack.

RW: Hirving Lozano or Uriel Antuna

With no left-footed wingers, Gerardo Martino will have to decide between Hirving Lozano (Napoli) and Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul) for the right winger. It seems like the Napoli player is going to be the starter, but both have the speed the coach wants for this position and Antuna could be a very good substitute.

LW: Alexis Vega or Orbelin Pineda

On the other side, Alexis Vega (Chivas) and Orbelin Pineda (AEK Athens) are the two options for Gerardo Martino. In this case, both are right-footed so they can cut to the inside and shoot to the net. The first player has won the hearts of all Mexican fans, so he is set to be the starter.

ST: Rogelio Funes Mori, Raul Jimenez or Henry Martin

This is probably the most controversial position in Mexico nowadays. Raul Jimenez (Wolverhampton) has been El Tri's starter for a long time, but he's injured and not in the best shape. Rogelio Funes Mori (Monterrey) and Henry Martin (Club America) are set to fight for the starting role, but it seems that is going to be a last-minute decision.

Play with Bolavip - Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Predictor!

With less than a month away from Qatar 2022, Bolavip has made a FIFA World Cup Predictor! Here you can select which countries will advance through each round and predict which national team will get the title. Click right here to play it and share your results with your friends!